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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Jonathan David’s Hat-trick Fires Canada To Historic 6-0 Win Over Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2026: Jonathan David’s Hat-trick Fires Canada To Historic 6-0 Win Over Qatar

Canada cruised to a historic 6-0 win over nine-man Qatar at BC Place to claim their first-ever men's World Cup victory, fueled by a Jonathan David hat-trick.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Jonathan David's Hattrick Fires Canada To Historic 6-0 Win Over Qatar. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026: Jonathan David's Hattrick Fires Canada To Historic 6-0 Win Over Qatar. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 07:06 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Canada write a legendary chapter in their sporting history, smashing Qatar 6-0 at Vancouver’s BC Place to claim their first ever win at a men’s FIFA World Cup finals. Jesse Marsch’s men combined clinical offence at a high tempo with a resolute tactical setup in front of a roaring home crowd of 52,497 fans who were ecstatic. 

But there was a sombre, bittersweet note to the momentous milestone following a devastating injury to midfielder Ismaël Koné. The breakthrough came in the 16th minute as veteran forward Cyle Larin sharply converted an opportunity to open the floodgates and then the opener Jonathan David stole the show entirely. The Juventus-bound star doubled Canada’s lead on 29 minutes, first reacting to slot home a precise effort then poaching a third in first-half stoppage time after crashing the box on a rebound sequence. Qatar’s structure buckled under the immense tactical strain, collapsing into a disciplinary nightmare. 

Defender Homam Ahmed was shown a straight red card for a desperate challenge on Tajon Buchanan in the 33rd minute. The visitors’ evening collapsed in the second half when Assim Madibo was shown a straight red card after a VAR check for a reckless and awful tackle from behind.  Ismaël Koné suffered a bad, graphic leg injury in the challenge and had to be carried off on a stretcher, receiving oxygen. His teammates, visibly shaken, formed a protective circle to shield him from the TV cameras that cast a dark cloud over the stadium.

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 In tribute, Koné’s replacement Nathan Saliba curled a brilliant direct free-kick past custodian Mahmud Abunada in the 64th minute. Saliba went straight to the bench and, with emotion, lifted Koné’s number eight jersey in the air, towards the applauding Vancouver fans.  The offensive avalanche continued when Qatar’s Mohammed Manai deflected an own-goal past his own keeper in the 75th minute.

Deep into stoppage time, Jonathan David capped his historic hat-trick with a composed, clinical tap-in to complete the 6-0 victory. The historic three-point haul sends Canada above Switzerland to the top of Group B on goal difference, leaving them within touching distance of the knockout phases.  

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Jonathan David’s Hat-trick Fires Canada To Historic 6-0 Win Over Qatar
Tags: 2026 FIFA World Cup Group BAssim Madibo red cardBC Place Vancouver soccerCanada first World Cup winCanada vs Qatar match reportCyle Larin goal vs QatarFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Ismael Kone injury updateJonathan David hat-trickNathan Saliba goal celebrationWorld Cup Group B standings 2026

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Jonathan David’s Hat-trick Fires Canada To Historic 6-0 Win Over Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2026: Jonathan David’s Hat-trick Fires Canada To Historic 6-0 Win Over Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2026: Jonathan David’s Hat-trick Fires Canada To Historic 6-0 Win Over Qatar
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