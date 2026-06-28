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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32

Relive the intense 6-goal World Cup thriller! Sasa Kalajdzic scores a 96th-minute equalizer to rescue a 3-3 draw for Austria against Algeria in Kansas City.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 10:58 IST

Algeria and Austria finished their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J campaigns at the Kansas City Stadium with a breathtaking, chaotic 3-3 draw that became an all-time tournament classic on June 27th. In a match filled with unrelenting emotional swings, a 96th-minute equaliser by Austrian substitute Sasa Kalajdzic ensured both teams progressed to the Round of 32 at the cost of breaking the hearts of waiting onlookers Iran.

The high-stakes fixture kicked off with a nervy opening as the Desert Foxes were guilty of uncharacteristic turnovers. Austria took advantage of a slow start in the 28th minute when veteran striker Marko Arnautovic ran onto a perfect lofted ball from David Alaba and expertly fired past Algerian custodian Oussama Benbot. And just as it looked like Austria were in control of the match, Algeria hit back with a moment of quality in the 45th minute. But it was Rafik Belghali who made a stunning solo run, cutting through the Austrian back line before unleashing an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

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The second half degenerated into pure multi-goal mayhem. In the 55th minute Austria retook the lead with a clinical counter-attack. Marcel Sabitzer hit a first-time rocket into the back of the net after Konrad Laimer burst down the right flank to feed him. Algerian captain Riyad Mahrez was not to be outdone and levelled four minutes later, finishing a low cross from Houssem Aouar to make it 2-2.

Tactical discipline had disappeared as the game spilt into stoppage time. Mahrez scored a sensational brace in the 93rd minute, timing a brilliant run into the box and slotting past Alexander Schlager to complete a famous Algerian victory and send Austria packing.

But the final twist belonged to Das Team. Deep into the sixth minute of stoppage time, at the very death, an aerial ball, hopeful, desperate, threw absolute chaos into the Algerian box. Michael Gregoritsch kept the game alive with a looping header and Sasa Kalajdzic nodded home from close range with virtually the last touch of the game.

Austria are second in Group J after an incredible draw to set up a blockbuster Round of 32 clash with Spain, while resilient Algeria will go through as a top third-placed team to face Switzerland.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32
Tags: Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualificationAlgeria vs Austria 3-3 match reportFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup Group J thrillerhome-hero-pos-12Kansas City Stadium World Cup matchesMarcel Sabitzer strike AustriaRafik Belghali goal AlgeriaRiyad Mahrez brace highlightswatch World Cup 2026 highlights online

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32

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