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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi’s Argentina Face Possible FIFA Sanctions Over Falklands Islands Banner

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi’s Argentina Face Possible FIFA Sanctions Over Falklands Islands Banner

Lionel Messi's Argentina Face Possible FIFA Sanctions Over Falklands Islands Banner: Argentina could face disciplinary action from FIFA after a banner referencing the Falkland Islands was displayed by players during their celebrations following the 2-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final victory over England on Wednesday (July 15). The incident has sparked political controversy, with reports suggesting FIFA may review whether the display breached its regulations prohibiting political messages at official tournaments.

Lionel Messi starred with a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria. Image Credit: ANI
Lionel Messi starred with a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 12:43 IST

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Face Possible FIFA Sanctions Over Falklands Islands Banner: Argentina could face disciplinary action from FIFA after a banner referencing the Falkland Islands was displayed by players during their celebrations following the 2-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final victory over England on Wednesday (July 15). The incident has sparked political controversy, with reports suggesting FIFA may review whether the display breached its regulations prohibiting political messages at official tournaments.

The banner, which reportedly contained a message supporting Argentina’s claim over the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas), was displayed during the team’s post-match celebrations. The Falkland Islands remain a long-standing territorial dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom, making the incident politically sensitive ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina Defeated England To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to another FIFA World Cup final after defeating England in the semi-finals. The reigning world champions produced another disciplined display to eliminate Thomas Tuchel’s side and book a place in Sunday’s final, where they will face Spain. The victory also kept alive Argentina’s hopes of successfully defending the FIFA World Cup title won in Qatar four years ago.

Why Could Argentina Face FIFA Action?

FIFA’s disciplinary code strictly prohibits political, ideological or religious messages at its competitions. While no formal punishment has been announced, reports indicate the governing body could examine whether the banner violated tournament regulations. Any investigation would determine whether disciplinary proceedings are warranted against the Argentine Football Association or the players involved.

The controversy has also drawn criticism in Britain, where the display has been viewed as introducing a sensitive geopolitical issue into an international sporting event. FIFA has consistently maintained that football should remain politically neutral during its competitions.

What Is The Falklands Islands Dispute?

The Falkland Islands, known as Islas Malvinas in Argentina, are a British Overseas Territory located in the South Atlantic Ocean. Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the islands, while the United Kingdom maintains administrative control. The dispute escalated into the Falklands War in 1982, and the issue continues to remain a sensitive diplomatic matter between the two nations.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 final approaching, attention will now focus on whether FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings or decides that no sporting sanctions are necessary following the post-match celebrations.

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