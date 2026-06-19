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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Manzambi Brace Sparks Thrilling Second-Half Swiss Blitz Against Bosnia

FIFA World Cup 2026: Manzambi Brace Sparks Thrilling Second-Half Swiss Blitz Against Bosnia

Super-sub Johan Manzambi scored twice as Switzerland unleashed a devastating four-goal blitz to defeat ten-man Bosnia 4-1 at SoFi Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Manzambi Brace Sparks Thrilling Second-Half Swiss Blitz Against Bosnia. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026: Manzambi Brace Sparks Thrilling Second-Half Swiss Blitz Against Bosnia. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 03:44 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland completely changed the look of a tight Group B with an explosive late attacking show to claim a commanding 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina at SoFi Stadium on 18th June. The game completely exploded into life in the final twenty-three minutes as inspired substitutions and a costly red card blew the game wide open, meaning a goalless first half of turgid and disciplined Bosnian low block football.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin was quick to change his approach from the first matchday, opting for a fluid 4-3-3 system to outplay Bosnia’s central defensive wall. The Swiss controlled the lion’s share of territory and pace in the first half but found it hard to test keeper Nikola Vasilj. Sergej Barbarez’s well-drilled Bosnia stood firm, with full-back Amar Dedić putting on a defensive masterclass to repeatedly freeze out Swiss winger Dan Ndoye.

Yakin’s substitutions gave the game a new look in the second half, especially when he brought on Johan Manzambi, who is tipped for a big future. The super-sub gave instant vertical urgency to a patient Swiss side and finally broke the deadlock in the 74th minute. Manzambi latched onto a precise lofted delivery and produced a brilliant instinctual volley to leave Vasilj stranded.

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Six minutes later Bosnia’s systemic resistance collapsed entirely. The Swiss kept up the pressure with their high-pressing frontline forcing central defender Tarik Muharemović into a reckless challenge that earned him a straight red in the 80th minute. Switzerland immediately made good use of their numerical superiority and increased the intensity of their attack. Vargas then doubled the lead in the 84th minute, catching a low effort into the bottom corner after a clever move involving Granit Xhaka.

The relentless Swiss frontline didn’t take their foot off the pedal. Manzambi completed his clinical brace in the 90th minute, tapping home from close range after a quick counter-attack for a 3-0 advantage. Bosnia did have a moment of consolation in stoppage time when Ermin Mahmić headed past Gregor Kobel from a set-piece but the final word went to the tournament favourites.

Switzerland were gifted a penalty in the 97th minute when a clumsy foul in the box saw the referee point to the spot. And captain Granit Xhaka took the opportunity to coolly slot home the penalty to wrap up a comprehensive 4-1 display. The vital victory puts Switzerland on four points at the top of Group B and in prime position to seal a spot in the round of 32.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Manzambi Brace Sparks Thrilling Second-Half Swiss Blitz Against Bosnia
Tags: 2026 FIFA World Cup Group BErmin Mahmic consolation goalFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Granit Xhaka penalty goalJohan Manzambi braceMurat Yakin tactical shiftRuben Vargas goal vs BosniaSoFi Stadium World Cup scoresSwitzerland football newsSwitzerland vs Bosnia match reportTarik Muharemovic red card

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Manzambi Brace Sparks Thrilling Second-Half Swiss Blitz Against Bosnia
FIFA World Cup 2026: Manzambi Brace Sparks Thrilling Second-Half Swiss Blitz Against Bosnia
FIFA World Cup 2026: Manzambi Brace Sparks Thrilling Second-Half Swiss Blitz Against Bosnia
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