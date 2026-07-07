FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain alliance Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft row Illegal arms smuggling JoSAA Counselling 2026 Ara Juvenile Home death India economy crude oil diljit dosanjh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

Get the full schedule and IST timings for today's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, featuring Argentina vs Egypt and Colombia vs Switzerland, plus Indian TV and streaming details.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland- Full Schedule IST Timings Where to Watch in India. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland- Full Schedule IST Timings Where to Watch in India. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 09:21 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: The thrilling knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to deliver high-octane drama as the Round of 16 reaches its business end. Following a sensational morning of football that saw Spain edge out Portugal 1-0 and Belgium comfortably defeat the United States 4-1, the focus now shifts to two cross-continental blockbuster fixtures.

Defending global champions Argentina are scheduled to take on African powerhouse Egypt in an epic encounter in Atlanta. Meanwhile, a highly anticipated tactical battle will unfold on Wednesday morning (IST) as a fiery Colombia team locks horns with a defensively solid Switzerland side in Vancouver. For football fans across India, here is the complete broadcast guide, match timings, and sneak preview for tonight’s decisive matches. 

You Might Be Interested In

Match 1: Argentina vs Egypt (9:30 PM IST)

The premier fixture of the evening sees Lionel Scaloni’s star-studded Argentina face off against Hossam Hassan’s disciplined Egyptian unit at the Atlanta Stadium. Having stormed into the knockout phases by completely dominating their group stage, the Albiceleste remain heavy favorites. Lionel Messi will once again be the focal point of the South American attack, flanked by the creativity of Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul.

Egypt, however, will rely extensively on the transitional speed and unmatched big-match experience of Mohamed Salah to mount a monumental upset. Backed by an organized double-pivot in midfield consisting of Marwan Atteya and Hamdy Fathy, the Pharaohs aim to choke supply lines and catch the holders on a swift counter-offensive.

Match 2: Switzerland vs Colombia (1:30 AM IST, Wednesday)

Later in the night, attention transitions to Vancouver’s BC Place as Switzerland squares off against Colombia. The Swiss national team enters the contest carrying immaculate form, fresh off a flawless group stage campaign and a convincing 2-0 victory over Algeria. Spearheaded by the veterancy of Granit Xhaka, Murat Yakin’s men have kept it completely tight, notably refusing to concede a single first-half goal all tournament.

They face an intense test against Colombia, who booked their place in the final 16 after grinding out a 1-0 win against Ghana. Despite a severe tournament-ending injury to striker Jhon Córdoba, Los Cafeteros feature immense threat on the wings via Bayern Munich’s Luis Díaz.

Where to Watch in India?

Indian sports enthusiasts can catch the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee’s newly launched Unite8 Sports network channels (Unite8 Sports 1 and 2, including HD feeds). For cord-cutters and digital viewers, the high-definition live stream of all 104 matches is available exclusively on the ZEE5 application and website via a dedicated tournament streaming pass. Select free-to-air matches can also be viewed via DD Sports.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India
Tags: argentina vs egypt ist timingcolombia vs switzerland scheduleFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 matches todaylionel messi vs mohamed salah 2026round of 16 full scheduleunite8 sports live telecastworld cup 2026 live streaming indiazee5 world cup match pass

RELATED News

Roberto Martinez Steps Down as Portugal Head Coach After Bitter FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit Following 1-0 Loss To Spain In Round Of 16

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Flavio Cobolli Stuns Alex De Minaur, Jasmine Paolini Reaches Quarterfinals, Arthur Fery Thrills Home Crowd

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain: How Portugal Legend Performed In His Final FIFA World Cup Match Against Spain? Check Match Rating And Stats

Portugal vs Spain Highlights: Mikel Merino Ends Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup Career With Late Winner

ZIM vs BAN: Nahid Rana’s 6-Wicket Haul In Vain As Newman Nyamhuri Powers Zimbabwe To Win

LATEST NEWS

Telangana Nurse Allegedly Injected Toilet Cleaner Into Husband’s IV After First Murder Attempt Failed

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

Microsoft Cuts 4,800 Jobs, Xbox Hit Hardest: Company Says AI Isn’t Replacing Employees

Bangladesh Bomb Blast: Explosion Rocks Anti-Sheikh Hasina NCP Rally Near Dhaka, 3 Injured | Watch

Lonavala Travel Alert: Pune Bans Waterfalls, Dams Till July 31; Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rain; Check Full Guidelines

ZIM vs BAN: Nahid Rana’s 6-Wicket Haul In Vain As Newman Nyamhuri Powers Zimbabwe To Win

France Appeals For Michael Olise Yellow Offence After Folarin Balogun Red Card Reversal Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

MS Dhoni Birthday: Chennai Super Kings Legend Turns 45! Will The Former Team India Skipper Play IPL 2027?

How a Gujarat Man Survived a 30-Minute Lioness Attack; Video Goes VIral

Will Jordan Henderson Leave England Squad? Wrist Injury Ends World Cup 2026 Journey After Three Lions Win Against Mexico

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

QUICK LINKS