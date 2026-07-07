FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Argentina vs Egypt, Colombia Take On Switzerland— Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: The thrilling knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to deliver high-octane drama as the Round of 16 reaches its business end. Following a sensational morning of football that saw Spain edge out Portugal 1-0 and Belgium comfortably defeat the United States 4-1, the focus now shifts to two cross-continental blockbuster fixtures.

Defending global champions Argentina are scheduled to take on African powerhouse Egypt in an epic encounter in Atlanta. Meanwhile, a highly anticipated tactical battle will unfold on Wednesday morning (IST) as a fiery Colombia team locks horns with a defensively solid Switzerland side in Vancouver. For football fans across India, here is the complete broadcast guide, match timings, and sneak preview for tonight’s decisive matches.

Match 1: Argentina vs Egypt (9:30 PM IST)

The premier fixture of the evening sees Lionel Scaloni’s star-studded Argentina face off against Hossam Hassan’s disciplined Egyptian unit at the Atlanta Stadium. Having stormed into the knockout phases by completely dominating their group stage, the Albiceleste remain heavy favorites. Lionel Messi will once again be the focal point of the South American attack, flanked by the creativity of Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul.

Egypt, however, will rely extensively on the transitional speed and unmatched big-match experience of Mohamed Salah to mount a monumental upset. Backed by an organized double-pivot in midfield consisting of Marwan Atteya and Hamdy Fathy, the Pharaohs aim to choke supply lines and catch the holders on a swift counter-offensive.

Match 2: Switzerland vs Colombia (1:30 AM IST, Wednesday)

Later in the night, attention transitions to Vancouver’s BC Place as Switzerland squares off against Colombia. The Swiss national team enters the contest carrying immaculate form, fresh off a flawless group stage campaign and a convincing 2-0 victory over Algeria. Spearheaded by the veterancy of Granit Xhaka, Murat Yakin’s men have kept it completely tight, notably refusing to concede a single first-half goal all tournament.

They face an intense test against Colombia, who booked their place in the final 16 after grinding out a 1-0 win against Ghana. Despite a severe tournament-ending injury to striker Jhon Córdoba, Los Cafeteros feature immense threat on the wings via Bayern Munich’s Luis Díaz.

Where to Watch in India?

Indian sports enthusiasts can catch the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee’s newly launched Unite8 Sports network channels (Unite8 Sports 1 and 2, including HD feeds). For cord-cutters and digital viewers, the high-definition live stream of all 104 matches is available exclusively on the ZEE5 application and website via a dedicated tournament streaming pass. Select free-to-air matches can also be viewed via DD Sports.