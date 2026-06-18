FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On 18th June: Mexico Face-Off South Korea, Czechia Take On South Africa— Check All Matches, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

FIFA World Cup 2026: The global football carnival reaches an absolute crescendo today, June 18, 2026, as the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage delivers a blockbuster lineup. The heavyweights and dark horses are on a collision course for a day of high-octane action across North America as spots in the knockout rounds slowly take shape.

The Headline Clashes: Group Stage Drama Explodes

Tonight the spotlight is firmly fixed on Group A where a titanic battle for supremacy sees hosts Mexico take on a resilient South Korea. Both teams kicked off their campaigns with important wins that place them in a prime position. Javier Aguirre’s El Tri will have the vocal support of home fans at the Guadalajara Stadium but Hong Myung-bo’s South Korea side have the counter-attacking speed to upset the home side.

Meanwhile, another fixture is set to be a high-stakes thriller as Czechia take on South Africa. Both sides lost their opening match and losing here will effectively end their hopes of progressing in the tournament. Ivan Hašek’s Czechs will be looking to use their physical aerial strength while Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana must quickly tighten their defensive line to stay in the game. Fans will also get to see Switzerland take on Bosnia and Herzegovina, plus co-hosts Canada against Qatar as Matchday 2 action gets underway.

Full Match Schedule & India Timings (IST)

Due to the large time difference between the host cities, the games scheduled for June 18 in the United States, Mexico and Canada will be played well into the early hours of June 19 for viewers in India. Here is the complete schedule in order of occurrence as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

Match Fixture Group Kickoff Time (IST) Local Venue & Date (US/Local Time) Czechia vs South Africa Group A 9:30 PM (June 18) Atlanta Stadium (12:00 PM, June 18) Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Group B 12:30 AM (June 19) Los Angeles Stadium (12:00 PM, June 18) Canada vs Qatar Group B 3:30 AM (June 19) BC Place, Vancouver (3:00 PM, June 18) Mexico vs South Korea Group A 6:30 AM (June 19) Guadalajara Stadium (7:00 PM, June 18)

How to Watch: Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India

Indian fans won’t miss a moment of the action. The tournament will be broadcast live on the Unite8 Sports Network (which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 2 and their respective HD channels). Digital viewers can catch the entire matchday live on the Zee5 app and website with a valid subscription. So, you can enjoy complete coverage on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV.