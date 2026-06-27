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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on June 27! Get Indian timings, TV telecast, and free live streaming details for Portugal vs Colombia and Argentina vs Jordan.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 18:29 IST

The business end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage has arrived, bringing high-stakes drama to football fans worldwide. As the race for the Round of 32 intensifies, June 27 (local time in the Americas) promises blockbusting encounters. For fans tuning in from India, these high-voltage matches will spill over into the early hours of Sunday, June 28. The spotlight is firmly on heavyweights Portugal and Argentina as they look to secure their knockout berths.

In a mouth-watering Group K fixture, Portugal face off against South American powerhouses Colombia. Scheduled to take place at the iconic Miami Stadium in Florida, this encounter features an incredible tactical battle. Portugal, led by their mix of seasoned veterans and generational talents, will have to put their best foot forward to unlock a resilient Colombian side known for its explosive pace and flair.

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Meanwhile, reigning champions Argentina take on Asian contenders Jordan in a highly anticipated Group J clash at the Dallas Stadium in Texas. Argentina enter the game as overwhelming favorites, looking to fine-tune their engine before the tournament’s knockout rounds. However, Jordan will rely on structural discipline and clinical counter-attacking execution to spring an upset on the grandest stage of all.

Beyond these headline fixtures, several other crucial group stage games are scheduled. In Group L, Panama face England at the New York New Jersey Stadium, while Croatia play Ghana in Philadelphia. Group K features DR Congo against Uzbekistan, and Group J sees Algeria battle Austria.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details

For Indian football enthusiasts, catching the live action requires staying up late or waking up early. The TV telecast for all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available live on the Unite8 Sports network channels across India. Fans can enjoy high-definition broadcasts with expert commentary. For digital viewers, live streaming will be accessible on the Zee5 app and website with a premium subscription. 

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches On June 27

Match Group Kickoff Time (IST) Venue
Panama vs England Group L June 28, 02:30 AM New York New Jersey Stadium
Croatia vs Ghana Group L June 28, 02:30 AM Philadelphia Stadium
Colombia vs Portugal Group K June 28, 05:00 AM Miami Stadium
DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Group K June 28, 05:00 AM Atlanta Stadium
Algeria vs Austria Group J June 28, 07:30 AM Kansas City Stadium
Jordan vs Argentina Group J June 28, 07:30 AM Dallas Stadium

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
Tags: Argentina vs Jordan IST match timingFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 matches today June 27Portugal vs Colombia live stream IndiaWorld Cup schedule

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

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