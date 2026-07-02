FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: The excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 hits a crescendo as the single-elimination knockout matches continue to unfold across North America. Following a high-octane set of fixtures that saw the United States shut out Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 and Belgium pull off a thrilling 3-2 victory over Senegal, the footballing world braces for another night of blockbuster football.

Fans in India are staying up late into the night as European heavyweights line up for a defining day in the Round of 32. Headlining the marquee list of upcoming games is an absolute blockbuster showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Luka Modric’s battle-hardened Croatia. Simultaneously, an incredibly dominant Spain squad takes on a dangerous Austria side, while Switzerland prepares to lock horns with Algeria.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Updated Match Schedule & India Timings

Because of the time-zone differences with the host nations, matches scheduled for July 2 locally will kick off during the early hours of Friday, July 3, for football fans watching from India.

Spain vs Austria

Phase: Round of 32

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Kickoff Time: Friday, July 3 — 12:30 AM IST

Portugal vs Croatia

Phase: Round of 32

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Kickoff Time: Friday, July 3 — 4:30 AM IST

Switzerland vs Algeria

Phase: Round of 32

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

Kickoff Time: Friday, July 3 — 8:30 AM IST

Where to Watch: Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India

Indian football enthusiasts can catch every minute of the live World Cup action across Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) platforms:

TV Telecast: The matches will be broadcasted live on television across the newly launched Unite8 Sports network channels (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English). Select matches will also see coverage on Zee Cinema. Free-to-air viewers can also catch select matches on DD Sports.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the high-stakes knockout games live online through the ZEE5 application and official website via the dedicated World Cup subscription package.