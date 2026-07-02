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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 schedule for July 2-3 in India! Get precise IST kickoff timings for all the matches.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria- Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria- Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 15:24 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: The excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 hits a crescendo as the single-elimination knockout matches continue to unfold across North America. Following a high-octane set of fixtures that saw the United States shut out Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 and Belgium pull off a thrilling 3-2 victory over Senegal, the footballing world braces for another night of blockbuster football.

Fans in India are staying up late into the night as European heavyweights line up for a defining day in the Round of 32. Headlining the marquee list of upcoming games is an absolute blockbuster showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Luka Modric’s battle-hardened Croatia. Simultaneously, an incredibly dominant Spain squad takes on a dangerous Austria side, while Switzerland prepares to lock horns with Algeria.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Updated Match Schedule & India Timings

Because of the time-zone differences with the host nations, matches scheduled for July 2 locally will kick off during the early hours of Friday, July 3, for football fans watching from India. 

Spain vs Austria

  • Phase: Round of 32
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
  • Kickoff Time: Friday, July 3 — 12:30 AM IST

Portugal vs Croatia

  • Phase: Round of 32
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
  • Kickoff Time: Friday, July 3 — 4:30 AM IST

Switzerland vs Algeria

  • Phase: Round of 32
  • Venue: BC Place, Vancouver
  • Kickoff Time: Friday, July 3 — 8:30 AM IST

Where to Watch: Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India

Indian football enthusiasts can catch every minute of the live World Cup action across Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) platforms:

TV Telecast: The matches will be broadcasted live on television across the newly launched Unite8 Sports network channels (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English). Select matches will also see coverage on Zee Cinema. Free-to-air viewers can also catch select matches on DD Sports.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the high-stakes knockout games live online through the ZEE5 application and official website via the dedicated World Cup subscription package.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India
Tags: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal vs Croatia July 3FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 today schedulefree World Cup telecast DD Sports IndiaPortugal vs Croatia India time World CupSpain vs Austria IST kickoff timeSwitzerland vs Algeria 2026 match timingUnite8 Sports 1 HD live footballwatch World Cup 2026 live streaming ZEE5Zee Entertainment FIFA World Cup channels

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today: Portugal vs Croatia, Spain vs Austria — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

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