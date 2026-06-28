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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: No Cristiano Ronaldo For Croatia Round Of 32 Match? Coach Roberto Martinez Breaks Silence

FIFA World Cup 2026: No Cristiano Ronaldo For Croatia Round Of 32 Match? Coach Roberto Martinez Breaks Silence

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be benched against Croatia? Portugal coach Roberto Martinez breaks silence on his captain's role ahead of the World Cup Round of 32 clash.

FIFA World Cup 2026: No Cristiano Ronaldo For Croatia Match? Coach Roberto Martinez Breaks Silence. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026: No Cristiano Ronaldo For Croatia Match? Coach Roberto Martinez Breaks Silence. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 18:14 IST

High-voltage knockout football is officially underway at the FIFA World Cup 2026, and tactical speculation is already boiling over within the Portugal camp. Following a fatigued 0-0 stalemate against Colombia in Miami, which forced the Selecao to settle for a second-place finish in Group K, head coach Roberto Martinez has dropped a massive selection hint ahead of their colossal Round of 32 clash against Croatia at the Toronto Stadium.

The primary talking point surrounding the European heavyweights centers on their iconic 41-year-old captain, Cristiano Ronaldo. While rival talisman elite figures like Lionel Messi were strategically rested or substituted during their final group stage fixtures to manage workloads, Ronaldo has been an absolute ironman, playing all 270 minutes across Portugal’s three group fixtures. However, his quiet outing against a physical Colombian defense has raised questions about potential fatigue entering the single-elimination phase.

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Martinez Fiercely Defends His Captain

Addressing the rampant rumors regarding whether the legendary forward will be benched for the high-stakes knockout match, Martinez fiercely defended Ronaldo’s workload and tactical importance to the squad, while leaving the door ajar for subtle adjustments.

“Cristiano is used to being in the right place at the right time,” Martinez stated, breaking his silence on the squad rotation strategy. “He is very disciplined in his position, and he also creates space for his teammates. His physical and mental condition is not in question.”

While Martinez layout confirmed that Ronaldo’s legendary fitness levels remain completely intact, the head coach acknowledged that navigating the intense physical demands of tournament play-offs requires a collective approach. He revealed that any final changes to the starting XI will depend entirely on live predictive analytics and medical assessments from his support staff right before kickoff in Toronto.

The Story of the Tournament So Far

Ronaldo remains the undisputed center of gravity for Portugal’s offensive system. His standout moment of the tournament came during the second group match against Uzbekistan, where he unleashed a dazzling, quick-fire double to anchor a dominant 5-0 victory.

However, with a lethal Croatian side led by seasoned veterans waiting in the Round of 32, the physical toll on a 41-year-old forward cannot be ignored. If Martinez chooses to tweak his frontline, it could see explosive assets integrated to counter Croatia’s technical midfield proficiency. Football fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to see if Portugal’s greatest icon leads the line from the opening whistle or starts as a weapon off the bench.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: No Cristiano Ronaldo For Croatia Round Of 32 Match? Coach Roberto Martinez Breaks Silence
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FIFA World Cup 2026: No Cristiano Ronaldo For Croatia Round Of 32 Match? Coach Roberto Martinez Breaks Silence
FIFA World Cup 2026: No Cristiano Ronaldo For Croatia Round Of 32 Match? Coach Roberto Martinez Breaks Silence
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