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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway Crush Iraq 4-1 as Erling Haaland Stars With A Brace

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway Crush Iraq 4-1 as Erling Haaland Stars With A Brace

Erling Haaland scores a spectacular debut brace as Norway crushes Iraq 4-1 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I opener. Read the full match report from Boston Stadium, featuring Aymen Hussein's historic equalizer and Leo Østigård's thunderous header.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway Crush Iraq 4-1 as Erling Haaland Stars With A Brace. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway Crush Iraq 4-1 as Erling Haaland Stars With A Brace. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 07:42 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland announced himself in style on the biggest stage in world football, scoring a clinical first-half brace to help Norway to a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Iraq. Both countries were celebrating emotional returns to the FIFA World Cup finals after decades in the wilderness, at the Boston Stadium in Massachusetts. But it was Norway’s elite European star power that ultimately stole the Group I opener.

The game started at a cagey pace but the deadlock was broken in the 29th minute after a beautiful sequence of 14 consecutive passes from Stale Solbakken’s side. David Møller Wolfe whipped in a perfect low cross from the left wing and the talismanic striker of Manchester City had the chance to dive in and instinctively poke the ball home at the back post.

Going behind didn’t deter a spirited Iraq side and they struck back with an iconic piece of history ten minutes later. Veteran striker Aymen Hussein rose above the Norwegian defence to meet a beautifully chipped cross from Amir Al-Ammari and powered a header past goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland. It was only the second World Cup goal in the history of Iraqi football and the first in 40 long years of the tournament.

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For the Lions of Mesopotamia, though, there was little time for unbridled celebrations. However, a calamitous defensive miscommunication between defender Zaid Tahseen and custodian Jalal Hassan opened the door just before the halftime whistle in the 43rd minute. Always alive to the chance, Haaland latched onto a slack back-pass, nipping in to poke the ball into an empty net and restore Norway’s lead swiftly.

The second half was a much more controlled affair with Norway dictating possession through captain Martin Ødegaard. Solbakken turned to his bench in the 72nd minute, bringing on Leo Østigård to add some fresh legs in the back line. The tactical switch immediately paid off, just over three minutes after taking to the pitch, Østigård completely unmarked on a corner kick, charged forward and powered a thunderous header into the back of the net.

Iraq’s late frustrations were compounded in the 96th minute when a dangerous late cross deflected off the tracking Aymen Hussein for an agonising own goal, sealing the final 4-1 scoreline. The commanding three points lifts Norway right to the summit of the Group I table.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway Crush Iraq 4-1 as Erling Haaland Stars With A Brace
Tags: Erling Haaland debut goal World CupFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I resultsHaaland brace vs IraqIraq vs Norway highlights Boston StadiumIraq vs Norway World Cup 2026Norway vs Iraq 4-1 match report

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway Crush Iraq 4-1 as Erling Haaland Stars With A Brace
FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway Crush Iraq 4-1 as Erling Haaland Stars With A Brace
FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway Crush Iraq 4-1 as Erling Haaland Stars With A Brace
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