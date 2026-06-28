FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal To Face Croatia In Round Of 32— Check Opponents In Round Of 16, Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, Final

FIFA World Cup 2026: The gruelling group stage of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially come to an end, setting up a blockbuster bracket for the knockout rounds. Powerhouses Portugal have sailed through to the newly-introduced Round of 32 where they are set to meet perennial tournament giants Croatia. Roberto Martínez’s side go into the knockout stages with high confidence but mapping out their expected route to the trophy is a gruelling run through some of the elite of Europe and South America.

Round of 32: Battle of the Midfield Maestros

Portugal’s path starts with a highly tactical clash against a tough Croatia side that qualified as the second best team. The fixture promises a mouth-watering battle in the middle of the park, possibly a grand stage for generational talents to set the tempo. If the Seleção Navio can find a way past the structural resilience of the Vatreni, the road to glory gets even steeper.

Portugal’s Projected Path to the Final

To get through the upper half of the bracket, Portugal will have to beat the very best teams in international football:

Round of 16: A Portugal win over Croatia puts them in with a great chance of setting up a titanic Iberian derby with Spain. La Roja finished top of their group with perfect tactical performances and this could be a final for the neutrals early on.

Quarter-Finals: A victory over the Iberians would likely set up a last-eight meeting with either a golden generation from Belgium or the defending African champions Senegal. Both sides have blistering pace on the break to ensure a high-octane battle for a semi-final place.

Semi-Finals: In the Final Four, everything is on the line. If form holds, Portugal’s most logical semi-final foes would be tournament co-favourites France, setting the stage for a dramatic replay of classic European Championship clashes.

The Final: Should Portugal navigate the European side of the draw then they will walk out for the showpiece finale against the ultimate survivor of the other side of the tournament tree. In the wings will be elite heavyweights such as defending champions Argentina, South American icon Brazil, a clinical Germany or a star-studded England squad.

With reputations and ultimate footballing immortality at stake, Portugal’s road makes sure that every single game from here on in will be a box-office event.