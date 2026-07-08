FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been knocking out teams steadily from the Round of 16 and is now into the quarter-finals; eight teams still hold their hopes intact of winning football’s maximum. The big names, France, Spain, England and Argentina, could all make it to the semi-finals, and the supposedly underdogs Morocco, Belgium, Norway and Switzerland have been amazing with their results and have secured their quarter-final berths. The draw for the last eight was confirmed after the matches of Round 16 were completed, and the USA is now expecting some of the most intense matches in four places.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: France vs Morocco

France have demonstrated at every stage of the tournament just how real and strong their title challenge actually is. Les Bleus first secured their spot in the knockout stages with a resounding 3-0 triumph against Sweden, and then barely edged ahead of the Round of 16 against Paraguay 1-0. Their starting line-up includes not only world-class scorers in attack but also top-level experienced players in the tournament, so when the clock strikes kickoff, the French should be favored by most.

It is one of the surprises in the history of World Cups that the African Atlas Lions have not only stood their ground in the field against bigger opponents but also beaten one. Morocco were the only side that upset an old-fashioned favorite in Group F as Belgium bowed out to them with defeat after defeat in the Round of Last 32. Yet, if you look back at that time, the match that will make you blink is the 3-0 victory over Canada in the Round of 16, where it really seems that Morocco turned a lot of the spectators’ heads the other way.

France will very probably have the ball most of the time, but Morocco’s ability to resist, as well as their potential to turn the ball over through the field, might mean this match being the closest-fought one.

France vs Morocco: Date and Time

Date: July 9, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM EDT (1:30 AM IST, July 10)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Spain vs Belgium

Spain quietly got to be arguably the most well-topped team of the competition. La Roja, with a clean sweep past 3-0 against Austria in the Round of 32, afterwards withstood Portugal in the tough 1-0 game, and they did so in the Round of 16. Their style centered more in possession of the ball, and having a reliable backline has led many to view them as major contenders for the trophy.

Belgium came in after a perfect performance, beating Senegal 3-2 and next destroying the United States 4-1 in the Round of 16. The Red Devils are not only the most attractive teams but also have demonstrated their ability to be really efficient with scoring when it comes up to their part of the attacking game.

That match really can be regarded as a highlight of the quarter-finals by bringing up two teams with a technically gifted style. Spain’s major intention will be to keep the ball, whereas Belgium’s is to capitalize on any defensive errors.

Spain vs Belgium: Date and Time

Date: July 10, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM EDT (12:30 AM IST, July 11)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: England vs Norway

In a dramatic match of the Round of 16, England beat Mexico 3-2 and previously defeated DR Congo 3-2 in the Round of 32 to progress. Three Lions have displayed attacking firepower and defensive stubbornness, characteristics that become all the more essential in later rounds.

There have been several teams that came out and stunned with their performance in the World Cup, but Norway’s performance stands out even more. Ivory Coast was the first opponent that they beat, 2-1, but the big shock of the tournament came when Brazil was eliminated with a decisive 2-1 victory. Now Norway has the whole camp of players extremely confident, and they are going to play what probably is the biggest match of theirs in the whole generation.

England, as expected, will take control of the game, but Norway’s performances have shown that they can match their skills against the best teams. If the Scandinavians keep their defense clean and make good use of their dead balls, they might pull off the third surprise of the World Cup.

England vs Norway: Date and Time

Date: July 11, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM EDT (2:30 AM IST, July 12)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Argentina vs Switzerland

Once again, Argentina are showing strong potential to make it deep in the World Cup. Their South American side defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32 and then Egypt in the Round of 16 by the same score in an extremely exciting match. The goals are coming in right at the moment.

Defensively, Switzerland showed their strength throughout the whole World Cup. Algeria were defeated 2-0 in the Round of 32, and later on the Colombians were also kept scoreless, but only after a sudden decision of a penalty shootout was made by the Swiss in the Round of 16.

Argentina are expected to win this game because they have strong offensive players and good experience in knockout games. Yet, Switzerland, who always plays well in attack, may give them some trouble by playing a highly tactical and controlled game. One such match which could come down to patience, and of course goal efficiency.

Argentina vs Switzerland: Date and Time

Date: July 11, 2026

Time: 9:00 PM EDT (6:30 AM IST, July 12)

Also Read: Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match

