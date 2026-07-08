FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment arms recovered Jammu Kashmir mahesh bhatt Mumbai hospital attack video acc asia cup 2027 dates Badrinath donation theft case 3D factory accident vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals are set with France, Spain, England and Argentina chasing semi-final berths. Morocco, Belgium, Norway and Switzerland continue their giant-killing runs, setting up thrilling knockout fixtures that could shape the road to the World Cup 2026 final.

FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final fixtures. Image Credit: X
FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final fixtures. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 05:15 IST

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been knocking out teams steadily from the Round of 16 and is now into the quarter-finals; eight teams still hold their hopes intact of winning football’s maximum. The big names, France, Spain, England and Argentina, could all make it to the semi-finals, and the supposedly underdogs Morocco, Belgium, Norway and Switzerland have been amazing with their results and have secured their quarter-final berths. The draw for the last eight was confirmed after the matches of Round 16 were completed, and the USA is now expecting some of the most intense matches in four places.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: France vs Morocco

France have demonstrated at every stage of the tournament just how real and strong their title challenge actually is. Les Bleus first secured their spot in the knockout stages with a resounding 3-0 triumph against Sweden, and then barely edged ahead of the Round of 16 against Paraguay 1-0. Their starting line-up includes not only world-class scorers in attack but also top-level experienced players in the tournament, so when the clock strikes kickoff, the French should be favored by most.

You Might Be Interested In

It is one of the surprises in the history of World Cups that the African Atlas Lions have not only stood their ground in the field against bigger opponents but also beaten one. Morocco were the only side that upset an old-fashioned favorite in Group F as Belgium bowed out to them with defeat after defeat in the Round of Last 32. Yet, if you look back at that time, the match that will make you blink is the 3-0 victory over Canada in the Round of 16, where it really seems that Morocco turned a lot of the spectators’ heads the other way.

France will very probably have the ball most of the time, but Morocco’s ability to resist, as well as their potential to turn the ball over through the field, might mean this match being the closest-fought one.

France vs Morocco: Date and Time

  • Date: July 9, 2026
  • Time: 4:00 PM EDT (1:30 AM IST, July 10)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Spain vs Belgium

Spain quietly got to be arguably the most well-topped team of the competition. La Roja, with a clean sweep past 3-0 against Austria in the Round of 32, afterwards withstood Portugal in the tough 1-0 game, and they did so in the Round of 16. Their style centered more in possession of the ball, and having a reliable backline has led many to view them as major contenders for the trophy.

Belgium came in after a perfect performance, beating Senegal 3-2 and next destroying the United States 4-1 in the Round of 16. The Red Devils are not only the most attractive teams but also have demonstrated their ability to be really efficient with scoring when it comes up to their part of the attacking game.

That match really can be regarded as a highlight of the quarter-finals by bringing up two teams with a technically gifted style. Spain’s major intention will be to keep the ball, whereas Belgium’s is to capitalize on any defensive errors.

Spain vs Belgium: Date and Time

  • Date: July 10, 2026
  • Time: 3:00 PM EDT (12:30 AM IST, July 11)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: England vs Norway

In a dramatic match of the Round of 16, England beat Mexico 3-2 and previously defeated DR Congo 3-2 in the Round of 32 to progress. Three Lions have displayed attacking firepower and defensive stubbornness, characteristics that become all the more essential in later rounds.

There have been several teams that came out and stunned with their performance in the World Cup, but Norway’s performance stands out even more. Ivory Coast was the first opponent that they beat, 2-1, but the big shock of the tournament came when Brazil was eliminated with a decisive 2-1 victory. Now Norway has the whole camp of players extremely confident, and they are going to play what probably is the biggest match of theirs in the whole generation.

England, as expected, will take control of the game, but Norway’s performances have shown that they can match their skills against the best teams. If the Scandinavians keep their defense clean and make good use of their dead balls, they might pull off the third surprise of the World Cup.

England vs Norway: Date and Time

  • Date: July 11, 2026
  • Time: 5:00 PM EDT (2:30 AM IST, July 12)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Argentina vs Switzerland

Once again, Argentina are showing strong potential to make it deep in the World Cup. Their South American side defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32 and then Egypt in the Round of 16 by the same score in an extremely exciting match. The goals are coming in right at the moment.

Defensively, Switzerland showed their strength throughout the whole World Cup. Algeria were defeated 2-0 in the Round of 32, and later on the Colombians were also kept scoreless, but only after a sudden decision of a penalty shootout was made by the Swiss in the Round of 16.

Argentina are expected to win this game because they have strong offensive players and good experience in knockout games. Yet, Switzerland, who always plays well in attack, may give them some trouble by playing a highly tactical and controlled game. One such match which could come down to patience, and of course goal efficiency.

Argentina vs Switzerland: Date and Time

  • Date: July 11, 2026
  • Time: 9:00 PM EDT (6:30 AM IST, July 12)

Also Read: Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots
Tags: Argentina vs SwitzerlandEngland vs NorwayFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-FinalsFrance vs Moroccospain vs belgium

RELATED News

Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Creates History, Jannik Sinner Reaches Semi-Final, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out

England vs India 3rd T20I: Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Script Record 125-Run Win as India Register Biggest T20I Defeat

Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Lionel Messi Leaves Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland Behind After Argentina Beat Egypt

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Lionel Messi Leaves Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland Behind After Argentina Beat Egypt

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impresses Again Before Jofra Archer Strikes, India Suffer Batting Collapse

Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway

Pooja Bhatt Recalls Osho’s Alleged Warning To Mahesh Bhatt After He Left Rajneesh Movement: ‘Bhagwan Is Going To…’

Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Allegedly Assaults Doctors At Mumbai Hospital Over Patient’s Referral

Bangladesh Emerges as Proposed Host for Asia Cup 2027 with Three Venues in Sight: Report

Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola Says She Won’t Marry Again After Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Opens Up About Starting Life On Her Own

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Row: BKTC Suspends Chairman’s Aide Over Donation Irregularities

Will There Be A Little Things Season 5? Mithila Palkar Finally Breaks Silence On The Beloved Netflix Series

Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots

QUICK LINKS