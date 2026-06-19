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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Mexico Become First Team to Qualify For Round of 32 After Luis Romo Fires 1-0 Win Over South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Mexico Become First Team to Qualify For Round of 32 After Luis Romo Fires 1-0 Win Over South Korea

Mexico became the first team to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after edging South Korea 1-0 in Guadalajara. Luis Romo scored the decisive second-half goal as El Tri secured back-to-back victories to top Group A, while goalkeeper Raul Rangel produced crucial late saves to preserve the win for the co-hosts.

Mexico defeats South Korea to qualify for the Round of 32. Image Credit: ANI
Mexico defeats South Korea to qualify for the Round of 32. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 10:40 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: After defeating South Korea 1-0 in a close Group A match in Guadalajara on Thursday (Local Time), co-hosts Mexico became the first side to guarantee a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Early in the second half, Luis Romo scored the game-winning goal for Javier Aguirre’s team, thrilling the home crowd and extending Mexico’s stellar tournament start.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico record back-to-back wins



The victory followed Mexico’s opening 2-0 win over South Africa and ensured their progression to the knockout phase with one group match still to play. El Tri now sits atop Group A with six points and three goals overall. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Score level in the first half between Mexico and South Korea

Despite a lively atmosphere inside the packed stadium, clear-cut opportunities were scarce during the opening 45 minutes as both teams struggled to establish control. Mexico looked more purposeful after the break, with Jesus Gallardo testing the Korean defence moments after the restart. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Romo scores winning goal after costly mistake from Kim Seunggyu

The breakthrough arrived in the 50th minute following a costly misunderstanding between Korean goalkeeper Kim Seunggyu and defender Lee Gihyuk. Romo reacted quickest to the loose ball and calmly slotted into an empty net to hand Mexico the lead. South Korea attempted to mount a comeback, but Mexico remained dangerous on the counterattack. Kim partially redeemed himself with a superb save to deny Raul Jimenez from close range in the 75th minute, keeping his side within touching distance. The closing stages produced the game’s most dramatic moment when Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel delivered a stunning double save from Cho Guesung and Yang Hyunjun with just three minutes remaining. His heroics preserved the clean sheet and secured all three points for the hosts. 

The win also marked a significant milestone for Mexico, which recorded three consecutive FIFA World Cup victories for the first time in its history. With qualification secured, Mexico will face a third-placed team from either Group C, E, F, H, or I in the Round of 32 in Mexico City on June 30.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum congratulates El Tri



Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her happiness with a post on X and wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to our National Team. Their victory fills all of Mexico with pride.” 

Mexico are jointly hosting the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside the United States and Canada. The tournament features 104 matches, with the final scheduled to be played in New York, New Jersey, on July 19.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out With Ankle Injury, India Women Name Uncapped Spinner as Replacement

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Mexico Become First Team to Qualify For Round of 32 After Luis Romo Fires 1-0 Win Over South Korea
Tags: El TriFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup knockout stageGuadalajaraJavier AguirreLuis RomoMexico qualificationMexico Round of 32Mexico vs South KoreaRaul Rangel

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Mexico Become First Team to Qualify For Round of 32 After Luis Romo Fires 1-0 Win Over South Korea
FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Mexico Become First Team to Qualify For Round of 32 After Luis Romo Fires 1-0 Win Over South Korea
FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Mexico Become First Team to Qualify For Round of 32 After Luis Romo Fires 1-0 Win Over South Korea
FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Mexico Become First Team to Qualify For Round of 32 After Luis Romo Fires 1-0 Win Over South Korea

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