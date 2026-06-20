FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Ten-Man Paraguay Knock Turkey Out as Matias Galarza’s Fastest Goal Seals 1-0 Victory

Paraguay kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign alive with 1-0 victory over Turkey on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. An opening minute strike from Matias Galarza proved to be the difference, though the South American side had to survive a relentless second-half onslaught playing with ten men. The result officially sends the United States through to the knockout stages as Group D winners, while simultaneously eliminating a heartbroken Turkish squad from tournament advancement.

Turkey vs Paraguay Match Report

The South American team overcame the loss of veteran Miguel Almiron to a red card just before halftime.

Paraguay (1-1-0, 3 points) kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages, after the U.S. defeated Australia 2-0 earlier Friday in Group D. The U.S. (2-0-0, 6 points) clinched first place in the group thanks to the Paraguay-Turkey result.

🚨⛔️ OFFICIAL: Turkiye have been ELIMINATED from the 2026 World Cup. Verdict after 2 games at group stages, 0 goals scored and 2 defeats. ❌ pic.twitter.com/0B11lu8Lon — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2026

Australia (1-1-0, 3 points) will face Paraguay on Thursday in Santa Clara, with the Aussies needing only a draw to clinch second place. Turkey (0-2-0, 0 points) were eliminated ahead of their group finale against the U.S. on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif.

Galarza delivered his decisive strike from 25 yards out as three defenders converged on him.

Turkey had shots hit the crossbar and the goalpost, rattling the woodwork but not going in.

Turkey pressed for a tying goal early in the second half but came up short, though they played with a man advantage for the last 45-plus minutes.

64 seconds ⏰ Paraguay score the fastest goal of this #FIFAWorldCup so far! 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/m5hRaJEVY7 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2026

Almiron was shown a red card for covering his mouth when talking to an opposing player, a gesture banned under a new FIFA rule.

Can Uzun shot just wide in the 82nd minute, one of several attempts for Turkey as they desperately tried to salvage a point to stay alive for possible advancement.

An 85th-minute cross filtered through the box in front of the goal, another late missed Turkey chance. Three more attempts in the closing minutes didn’t hit the target, and Turkey players crumpled to the ground at the final whistle in disbelief over their elimination from advancement in the World Cup.

Turkey had five shots on target and 31 shots overall, while Paraguay had just two and seven, respectively. Turkey also had 11 corner kicks to zero for Paraguay, but Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill made five saves for the clean-sheet win.

(With inputs from Reuters)