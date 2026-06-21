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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Results Today: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 as Germany And Netherlands Register Crucial Group Stage Wins | Full Round-Up

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results Today: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 as Germany And Netherlands Register Crucial Group Stage Wins | Full Round-Up

The latest FIFA World Cup 2026 matchday (June 20) produced plenty of drama as Japan scripted history in the tournament's 1,000th official match with a commanding 4-0 win over Tunisia. Germany booked their place in the Round of 32 after rallying to beat the Ivory Coast 2-1 in Toronto, while the Netherlands delivered one of the performances of the tournament by thrashing Sweden 5-1 to boost their knockout hopes.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results Today: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 as Germany And Netherlands Register Crucial Group Stage Wins | Full Round-Up (Image Source: X)
FIFA World Cup 2026 Results Today: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 as Germany And Netherlands Register Crucial Group Stage Wins | Full Round-Up (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 12:37 IST

What a Saturday night of FIFA World Cup 2026 action! The Japan men’s national football team took to the field and demolished the Tunisia national football team by a resounding 4–0 scoreline in what was officially the 1000th FIFA World Cup game in its history, just hours after giants Germany and the Netherlands both secured vital group stage points that altered the complexion of their groups.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20, 2026 Match Results

Fixture Final Scoreline Group Standing Update Key Performers
Tunisia vs Japan 0 – 4 Japan goes level with the Netherlands Ayase Ueda (2 Goals), Daichi Kamada (1 Goal)
Germany vs Ivory Coast 2 – 1 Germany qualifies for the Round of 32 Deniz Undav (2 Goals), Franck Kessie (1 Goal)
Netherlands vs Sweden 5 – 1The  Netherlands leads Group F Brian Brobbey (2 Goals), Cody Gakpo (2 Goals)
Ecuador vs Curacao 0 – 0 Curacao earns historic first point Eloy Room (15 Saves), Enner Valencia

Japan vs Tunisia

Hajime Moriyasu’s more gifted Japanese contingent dominated proceedings at the Monterrey Stadium, and from minute one they were well on their way to the second round, with midfielder Daichi Kamada, at just the fourth minute, scoring the fastest-ever Japanese tournament goal, tucking his inside pass home after slicing between defenders and after the prolific Ayase Ueda had gone in alone to hammer a shot past the Mexican custodian into the back of the net on 31 minutes and bag another later with a looping headed effort before Junya Ito rounded things off with a crisp 69th minute finish to round off a stunning solo show from Ueda, to wrap up an easy 3–1 triumph over the hosts and put them through with a game to spare.

Germany vs Ivory Coast

Over in Group E, the German national team dug deep in Group E. They found a way to come from behind at halftime in their match at the Toronto Stadium and secured an official spot in the Round of 32. After Côte d’Ivoire gained the lead with captain Franck Kessié latching on to a ricochet in the box in the 30th minute. 

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The German team flipped the game on its head when Julian Nagelsmann substituted Undav Deniz into the game. 

Deniz equalised 68 minutes into the game. Then, four minutes into stoppage time struck an unmissable winner, continuing the undefeated streak for Germany.

Netherlands vs Sweden

The Oranje put on an absolute attacking clinic at the Houston Stadium to completely dismantle their Scandinavian opponents in a high-scoring Group F encounter. Forward Brian Brobbey set the tone instantly by striking twice within the opening 17 minutes of the first half to leave the Swedish defence shell-shocked. Liverpool star Cody Gakpo continued the relentless assault immediately after the break, scoring in the 47th and 54th minutes to seal his individual brace, before substitute Crysencio Summerville added a fifth goal in the 89th minute to neutralize Anthony Elanga’s lone consolation effort for Sweden.

Also Read: Eloy Room Denies Ecuador To Help Curacao Earn First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Results Today: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 as Germany And Netherlands Register Crucial Group Stage Wins | Full Round-Up
Tags: Ayase UedaBrian BrobbeyCody GakpoDeniz UndavFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Germany vs Ivory Coast 2-1home-hero-pos-6Japan vs Tunisia 4-0Netherlands vs Sweden 5-1Round of 32 QualificationWorld Cup Results Yesterday

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Results Today: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 as Germany And Netherlands Register Crucial Group Stage Wins | Full Round-Up
FIFA World Cup 2026 Results Today: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 as Germany And Netherlands Register Crucial Group Stage Wins | Full Round-Up
FIFA World Cup 2026 Results Today: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 as Germany And Netherlands Register Crucial Group Stage Wins | Full Round-Up
FIFA World Cup 2026 Results Today: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 as Germany And Netherlands Register Crucial Group Stage Wins | Full Round-Up

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