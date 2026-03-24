FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar Finds Support From Ronaldo Nazario After Being Dropped From Brazil’s Squad

Neymar has been in the news, but not for the reasons that anyone anticipated. There has been a lot of talk about his physical state and his sudden absence from the Santos FC and Brazil squads. In the middle of his controversial absence from the two squads at both club and national level, Ronaldo Nazario has expressed his views. The former World Cup winner made a public statement supporting the left winger. Neymar’s spot in the 2026 World Cup was defended by the renowned former Brazilian forward Ronaldo Nazario, who also reaffirmed that Neymar’s quality is still undeniable.

Neymar’s injury led to him being dropped

He recently missed the Santos vs. Mirassol game due to a muscle issue brought on by extreme exhaustion during training. Cuca, the team’s new coach after Juan Pablo Vojvoda was fired, decided with the forward to sit him out of the game against Cruzeiro in order to prevent him from suffering an even more serious injury, even though he later played two straight games (against Corinthians and Internacional).

This followed his exclusion from Carlo Ancelotti’s team for Brazil’s pre-World Cup friendly games against Croatia and France on March 26 and 31, raising questions about his ability to compete.

Ronaldo Nazario comes in support of Neymar

The Santos star must be one of the players going to the United States, Mexico, and Canada in June for the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario. “Lately, Neymar has been dealing with some serious injuries, but we don’t need to know him well to call him up for the World Cup. There are many players who could be called up. If he’s in good physical shape, I’d call him up,” the former striker told CNN Brasil.

Ronaldo talked about having an experienced player like Neymar in the squad. The two-time World Cup winner with Brazil, Ronaldo, definitely knows a thing or two about winning the prestigious tournament. Talking about Neymar’s role and experience in the team, Ronaldo said, “He may be a useful player who might not play every game or every minute, but technically he is very important and has proven his worth wherever he has been.”

Neymar’s fitness a big concern

Lastly, the legendary Brazilian accepted Ancelotti’s suggestion to take him into consideration if he is fit enough to compete in another World Cup. The Italian coach has reaffirmed that Neymar must be fit to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. “I hope he’s in good physical shape and available for Ancelotti. If he’s in shape, I’m sure he’ll take him to the World Cup,” Ronaldo said.

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