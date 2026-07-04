FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Full Schedule, Confirmed Fixtures, IST Timings, TV Telecast And Live Streaming in India

FIFA World Cup 2026: The adrenaline-fuelled action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is heating up as the tournament enters the business end Following a gruelling and dramatic Round of 32 phase that saw heavyweights battle and underdogs push boundaries, the lineup for the much-anticipated Round of 16 is now locked in. Across North America, there are still 16 elite nations left in the race for ultimate global footballing glory.

For die-hard fans in India, it can be a struggle to cross the early-morning time zones of Canada, Mexico and the United States. Here’s everything you need to know about the full Round of 16 schedule and confirmed fixtures, venues, India timings (IST) and live broadcast details.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete round of 16 fixture list

The round of 16 matches will be held between July 4 and July 8, 2026. With host nations Canada and the United States, the heavy hitters of Argentina, Brazil, France and Spain all taking the pitch, the knockout matches promise to be a spectacular set.

Canada vs Morocco: Saturday, July 4 at 10.30 pm IST – Houston Stadium, Texas

Paraguay vs France: Sunday July 5 2.30 AM IST — Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania

Brazil vs Norway: 6 July, Monday at 1:30 AM IST — New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey

Mexico v England: Monday, July 6, 0530 IST – Mexico City Stadium, Mexico

Portugal vs Spain: Tuesday, 7 July 12:30 AM IST – Dallas Stadium, Texas

United States vs Belgium: Tuesday, July 7, 5:30 AM IST — Seattle Stadium, Washington

Argentina v Egypt – Tuesday, 7 July, 9.30pm IST – Atlanta Stadium, Georgia

Switzerland vs Colombia, BC Place, Vancouver, Wednesday, July 8, 1:30 AM IST

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast on TV in India?

All the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matches will be live-telecasted for football fans in India on the newly launched sports network in India, owned by Zed, the Unite8 Sports channels (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Selected marquee matches (quarter-finals, semi-finals, final) will be telecast free-to-air on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users as well.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch?

Digital viewers can stream high-octane knockout action online on the ZEE5 app and website. Additionally, streaming will not be free like in previous tournaments and viewers will have to buy/upgrade to a dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 subscription pack (with plans starting at ₹399/month) directly on ZEE5 to access the live 1080p HD feeds.