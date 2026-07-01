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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On 1st July: England vs DR Congo, Belgium And Senegal in Action — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On 1st July: England vs DR Congo, Belgium And Senegal in Action — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India

Track the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 live tonight! Find out how to watch England vs DR Congo and Belgium vs Senegal live on TV and on online in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32 Matches Today On July 1: England vs DR Congo, Belgium And Senegal in Action- Full Schedule, IST Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast in India. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32 Matches Today On July 1: England vs DR Congo, Belgium And Senegal in Action- Full Schedule, IST Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast in India. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 17:41 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 1: The high-octane knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially firing on all cylinders. Following the high-stakes morning matches (IST) where Mexico clinically eliminated Ecuador 2-0 on home turf, the dramatic single-elimination action transitions directly into a massive primetime window. Four distinct global footballing powerhouses are fully prepared to take center stage, promising massive blockbusters for passionate fans tuning in across the Indian subcontinent.

Heavyweights Face Unpredictable African Threats

The absolute highlight of the evening schedule finds Harry Kane’s heavily scrutinized England squad clashing against a physical, dangerous DR Congo side at the state-of-the-art Atlanta Stadium. While the Three Lions enter the fixture as clear statistical favorites, any lapse in defensive concentration could prove fatal in a single-elimination bracket.

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Later in the night, the focus completely shifts to the beautiful Pacific Northwest, where Kevin De Bruyne’s Belgium will look to assert total dominance over an athletic and relentless Senegal lineup at Seattle Stadium. Concurrently, the tournament co-hosts, the United States, will line up against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a highly anticipated late-night fixture in California. With the stakes hitting an absolute peak, the winners will move one step closer to ultimate world glory, while the losers are sent straight packing.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Today Matches On July 1

England vs DR Congo

  • Date (IST): July 1, 2026
  • Kickoff Time (IST): 9:30 PM
  • Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Georgia

Belgium vs Senegal

  • Date (IST): July 2, 2026
  • Kickoff Time (IST): 1:30 AM
  • Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle

USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

  • Date (IST): July 2, 2026
  • Kickoff Time (IST): 5:30 AM
  • Venue: Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco

Where to Watch the World Cup Knockouts Live in India?

For millions of football fanatics across India wondering how to track the live action across linear networks and online portals, the broadcasting landscape has been fully finalized.

Television Broadcast: The official media rights for the mega tournament are held by Zee Entertainment. All matches will be broadcast live across their newly launched network, including Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, DD Sports will provide a free-to-air television feed for Indian fans during the knockout phase.

Live Online Streaming: For viewers looking to stream the high-stakes games live via mobile applications, smart televisions, or desktops, the official digital stream will be housed exclusively on the ZEE5 app and its web platform.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On 1st July: England vs DR Congo, Belgium And Senegal in Action — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India
Tags: england vs dr congo live streaming indiaFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026fifa world cup 2026 round of 32 today matchunite8 sports live tv channels footballwatch belgium vs senegal live onlinezee5 fifa world cup 2026 subscription

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On 1st July: England vs DR Congo, Belgium And Senegal in Action — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On 1st July: England vs DR Congo, Belgium And Senegal in Action — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On 1st July: England vs DR Congo, Belgium And Senegal in Action — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On 1st July: England vs DR Congo, Belgium And Senegal in Action — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India

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