FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32: On July 3, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 will have its last three knockout games that will decide the remaining teams to enter the Round of 16. Besides the fascinating match between Australia and Egypt Argentina, the reigning champions with Lionel Messi, are up against one of the tournament’s surprise teams, Cape Verde. In the end, Colombia and Ghana will vie for the last Round of 16 slot.

Today the winners will round up the list of the Round of 16 teams, as a few big-name countries have already made the next round. There is a lot at stake, as the winner of a match only has one more step to go before holding the football’s biggest trophy on July 19.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Matches List (July 3)

Australia vs Egypt, Dallas Stadium, Arlington, 11:30 PM IST

Argentina vs Cape Verde, Miami Stadium, Miami, 3:30 AM IST (July 4)

Colombia vs Ghana, Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, 7:00 AM IST (July 4)

Australia vs Egypt

Australia could make one of the biggest wins in their World Cup history if they manage to beat Egypt in Arlington. Egypt got a big lift before the game as their top attacker, Mohamed Salah, was confirmed fit for the elimination game.

Argentina vs Cape Verde

Defending champions Argentina should be very strong favourites when they face Cape Verde, but this African country has already done more than anyone had expected, by going through to the knockout stages. Messi will be under the spotlight as Argentina want to get one step closer to winning the title again.

Colombia vs Ghana

The last game of the Round of 32 will see Colombia and Ghana face off in what could be a very close match. Both teams are capable fighters and are looking forward to making it to the last 16.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details

If you are a football enthusiasts who live in India, you might have to wake up late at night or get up early in the morning to watch the FIFA World Cup live. For the whole FIFA World Cup 2026, India Unite8 Sports network channels will be the official broadcasting partner. In addition to good picture quality, the audience will listen to professional commentaries too. But not only this, but also digital options are available to watch live streaming on the Zee5 application and website with the purchase of a premium subscription.

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