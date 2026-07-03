FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cow smuggling hcltech pakistan car insurance ali khamenei e-OCI card EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder nagpur Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 cow smuggling hcltech pakistan car insurance ali khamenei e-OCI card EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder nagpur Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 cow smuggling hcltech pakistan car insurance ali khamenei e-OCI card EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder nagpur Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 cow smuggling hcltech pakistan car insurance ali khamenei e-OCI card EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder nagpur Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cow smuggling hcltech pakistan car insurance ali khamenei e-OCI card EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder nagpur Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 cow smuggling hcltech pakistan car insurance ali khamenei e-OCI card EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder nagpur Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 cow smuggling hcltech pakistan car insurance ali khamenei e-OCI card EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder nagpur Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 cow smuggling hcltech pakistan car insurance ali khamenei e-OCI card EPFO H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder nagpur Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 action on July 3 features Australia vs Egypt, Lionel Messi-led Argentina vs Cape Verde, and Colombia vs Ghana. Check the full schedule, IST match timings, live streaming, TV telecast details, venues, and Round of 16 qualification scenarios.

Lionel Messi's Argentina will be in action tonight in the final FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 games. Image Credit: X/@Argentina
Lionel Messi's Argentina will be in action tonight in the final FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 games. Image Credit: X/@Argentina

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 16:07 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32: On July 3, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 will have its last three knockout games that will decide the remaining teams to enter the Round of 16. Besides the fascinating match between Australia and Egypt Argentina, the reigning champions with Lionel Messi, are up against one of the tournament’s surprise teams, Cape Verde. In the end, Colombia and Ghana will vie for the last Round of 16 slot.

Today the winners will round up the list of the Round of 16 teams, as a few big-name countries have already made the next round. There is a lot at stake, as the winner of a match only has one more step to go before holding the football’s biggest trophy on July 19.

You Might Be Interested In

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Matches List (July 3)

  • Australia vs Egypt, Dallas Stadium, Arlington, 11:30 PM IST
  • Argentina vs Cape Verde, Miami Stadium, Miami, 3:30 AM IST (July 4)
  • Colombia vs Ghana, Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, 7:00 AM IST (July 4)

Australia vs Egypt

Australia could make one of the biggest wins in their World Cup history if they manage to beat Egypt in Arlington. Egypt got a big lift before the game as their top attacker, Mohamed Salah, was confirmed fit for the elimination game.

Argentina vs Cape Verde

Defending champions Argentina should be very strong favourites when they face Cape Verde, but this African country has already done more than anyone had expected, by going through to the knockout stages. Messi will be under the spotlight as Argentina want to get one step closer to winning the title again.

Colombia vs Ghana

The last game of the Round of 32 will see Colombia and Ghana face off in what could be a very close match. Both teams are capable fighters and are looking forward to making it to the last 16.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details

If you are a football enthusiasts who live in India, you might have to wake up late at night or get up early in the morning to watch the FIFA World Cup live. For the whole FIFA World Cup 2026, India Unite8 Sports network channels will be the official broadcasting partner. In addition to good picture quality, the audience will listen to professional commentaries too. But not only this, but also digital options are available to watch live streaming on the Zee5 application and website with the purchase of a premium subscription.

Also Read: ‘Our Team Scored Fairly’: Croatian Model Ivana Knoll Reacts to Disallowed Goal vs Portugal After FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India
Tags: Argentina vs Cape VerdeAustralia vs EgyptColombia vs GhanaFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32lionel messi

RELATED News

‘Our Team Scored Fairly’: Croatian Model Ivana Knoll Reacts to Disallowed Goal vs Portugal After FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal’s Post, Creates Social Media Buzz

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Viral ‘Bismillah’ Penalty Moment: Portugal Beat Croatia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | WATCH Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Snapchat Debut Goes Viral Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, Features Abhishek Sharma And Axar Patel | WATCH Video

Switzerland vs Algeria Result, Highlights & Goals: Swiss Advance to FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Tabassum Khan And Why MP High Court Ordered Protection For The Judge

Why Did IT Stocks Rally Today? Nifty IT Gained Nearly 2% As HCLTech Boosted Sector Sentiment

Nisha Chauhan Murder: Was The Land Dispute Behind Meerut Influencer’s Killing By Husband?

Photonics Watertech Limited has Filed DRHP with Emerge platform of NSE Emerge on June 30, 2026

Why Is UNESCO Warning Pakistan Over Taxila? All About The Ancient World Heritage Site

Ethanol-Blended E20 Fuel Damage Concerns: Will It Affect Your Car Insurance Claim?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Release: Why Has CBFC Reportedly Withheld The Clearance Certificate Despite The Title Change?

Why Did Iran Wait Four Months To Hold Ali Khamenei’s Funeral? Where Was His Body Kept?

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Viral Video Shows Accused Siya Goyal Showing Middle Finger to Media Before Court Hearing

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On July 3: Australia Face Egypt, Lionel Messi’s Argentina In Action, Colombia vs Ghana — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where to Watch in India

QUICK LINKS