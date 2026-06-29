FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live on June 29! Get Indian timings, TV telecast, and free live streaming details for Brazil vs Japan, Germany vs Paraguay, and the Netherlands vs Morocco.

Brazil will face Japan in Round of 32. Germany will clash against Paraguay, while the Netherlands and Morocco will face off in the last game tonight. Image Credit: ANI
Brazil will face Japan in Round of 32. Germany will clash against Paraguay, while the Netherlands and Morocco will face off in the last game tonight. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 18:05 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32: The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage will heat up on Monday, June 29; three major Round of 32 matches are planned. Brazil, who have won the World Cup five times, will kick off their Round of 32 match against Japan; Germany will face Paraguay, and the Netherlands and Morocco meeting each other is probably the best match of the day. Canada have already secured their Round of 16 spot after they got the better of South Africa 1-0 in the first Round of 32 match.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Matches List (June 29)

  • Brazil vs Japan, Houston Stadium, Houston, 10:30 PM IST
  • Germany vs Paraguay, Boston Stadium, Foxborough, 2:00 AM IST (June 30)
  • Netherlands vs Morocco, Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, 6:30 AM IST (June 30)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Brazil vs Japan

Brazil became the leaders of Group C and are going into the knockout stages as one of the favorites for the tournament. The manager Carlo Ancelotti has called on his players to not only bring ‘mind, heart and a clear idea’ to the game-time but also to be very clear that they do not want to get surprised by a very lively and energetic Japanese team. The Japanese, with their strong work ethic and well-structured tactics, have shown through the group matches that they are capable of causing the Brazilian side trouble if they get the chance to counter a well-placed attack.

You Might Be Interested In

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Germany vs Paraguay

Germany secured the first spot in Group E and are coming to the World Cup with one of the most potent offensive lines in the competition. Paraguay made it through as one of the best third-placed teams and have already demonstrated that they can challenge even the highest-ranked teams. While Germany will be the leading candidates, knockout football often gives very little room for errors.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Netherlands vs Morocco

The main event of the day, arguably, will be the match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Monterrey. The Dutch have consistently been the highest scorers in this tournament, whereas Morocco has been giving the same performance as that of the international team.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details

If you are a football lover living in India, you will either have to stay up late or get up early to watch the FIFA World Cup live. Unite8 Sports network channels in India will be the official broadcasting partner for all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Viewers will get the opportunity to enjoy not only high-quality picture but also professional commentary. Those who prefer digital will have the option of watching live streaming on the Zee5 app and the website, but a premium subscription will be required.

Also Read: Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Faces Rape Allegations Ahead of Argentina Clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
Tags: Brazil vs JapanFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup live streamingFIFA World Cup Round of 32Germany vs ParaguayNetherlands vs Morocco

RELATED News

“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut

US Open 2026 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Finishes Runner-Up After Three-Game Battle Against Su Li-yang In Fullerton

Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Faces Rape Allegations Ahead of Argentina Clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Iceland Cricket Trolls Gautam Gambhir After India’s Historic 2-0 T20I Series Defeat to Ireland | See Viral X Post

LATEST NEWS

Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie

Five Killed In Germany Shooting As Police Detain Suspected Gunman In Stade

Who is Wing Commander Niketa Pandey? IAF SSC Officer Fighting for Permanent Commission

Why Did Akal Takht Summon Punjab’s Sikh MLAs Over The Anti-Sacrilege Law?

OTT Releases This Week: From Enola Holmes 3 To Pritam And Pedro — Full List Of Movies And Web Series To Watch

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

Did Priyadarshan Quit Hera Pheri 3? Director Says Film ‘May Never’ Release Amid Legal Disputes – Details Inside

IFCCI Luxury Committee and Comité Colbert to Sign Landmark MoU Advancing Indo-French Collaboration in Luxury, Craft and Culture

Did Priyadarshan Quit Hera Pheri 3? Director Says Film ‘May Never’ Release Amid Legal Disputes

Heatwave Mayhem in Europe: Over 1,000 Excess Deaths in France as Temperature Crosses 40°C

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

QUICK LINKS