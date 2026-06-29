FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32: The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage will heat up on Monday, June 29; three major Round of 32 matches are planned. Brazil, who have won the World Cup five times, will kick off their Round of 32 match against Japan; Germany will face Paraguay, and the Netherlands and Morocco meeting each other is probably the best match of the day. Canada have already secured their Round of 16 spot after they got the better of South Africa 1-0 in the first Round of 32 match.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Matches List (June 29)

Brazil vs Japan, Houston Stadium, Houston, 10:30 PM IST

Germany vs Paraguay, Boston Stadium, Foxborough, 2:00 AM IST (June 30)

Netherlands vs Morocco, Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, 6:30 AM IST (June 30)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Brazil vs Japan

Brazil became the leaders of Group C and are going into the knockout stages as one of the favorites for the tournament. The manager Carlo Ancelotti has called on his players to not only bring ‘mind, heart and a clear idea’ to the game-time but also to be very clear that they do not want to get surprised by a very lively and energetic Japanese team. The Japanese, with their strong work ethic and well-structured tactics, have shown through the group matches that they are capable of causing the Brazilian side trouble if they get the chance to counter a well-placed attack.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Germany vs Paraguay

Germany secured the first spot in Group E and are coming to the World Cup with one of the most potent offensive lines in the competition. Paraguay made it through as one of the best third-placed teams and have already demonstrated that they can challenge even the highest-ranked teams. While Germany will be the leading candidates, knockout football often gives very little room for errors.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Netherlands vs Morocco

The main event of the day, arguably, will be the match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Monterrey. The Dutch have consistently been the highest scorers in this tournament, whereas Morocco has been giving the same performance as that of the international team.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details

If you are a football lover living in India, you will either have to stay up late or get up early to watch the FIFA World Cup live. Unite8 Sports network channels in India will be the official broadcasting partner for all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Viewers will get the opportunity to enjoy not only high-quality picture but also professional commentary. Those who prefer digital will have the option of watching live streaming on the Zee5 app and the website, but a premium subscription will be required.

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