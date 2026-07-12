FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals: France vs Spain, Argentina vs England— Complete Schedule, IST Match Timings, Live Streaming in India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals; The business end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has arrived. Following a grueling month of elite international football across North America, the final four teams have been locked in for two blockbuster semifinal clashes. In a thrilling lineup of heavyweights, European giants France will lock horns with Spain, while a historic, high-stakes rivalry resumes as Argentina takes on England.
For football fans in India, planning for these midnight blockbusters is essential. Here is the comprehensive guide to the schedule, Indian Standard Time (IST) kickoff timings, venues, and live-streaming details.
The Semifinal Schedule & IST Timings
Due to the time zone differences with the host nation, the United States, both semifinal fixtures will broadcast in the early hours of the morning for viewers in India.
Semifinal 1: France vs Spain
- Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
- Kickoff Time: 12:30 AM IST
- Venue: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas
Semifinal 2: Argentina vs England
- Date: Thursday, July 16, 2026
- Kickoff Time: 12:30 AM IST
- Venue: Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Atlanta, Georgia
Road to the Final Four
France entered the semifinals after a clinical 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals, driven by their relentless attacking force. They face a dominant Spanish side that edged past Belgium 2-1 courtesy of late-game heroics, setting up a highly anticipated tactical chess match in Dallas.
On the other side of the bracket, Lionel Messi’s Argentina survived a grueling extra-time thriller against Switzerland, eventually sealing a 3-1 win to keep their title defense alive. They clash with England, who showed tremendous resilience to overcome a dangerous Norway side 2-1 in extra time. This fixture guarantees an intense chapter in one of football’s most storied international rivalries.
Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India
Indian fans can catch every minute of the action live across Zee Entertainment’s newly launched sports network.
Television Telecast: The matches will be broadcast live across the Unite8 Sports channels. English commentary will be available on Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD, while Unite8 Sports 1 will provide Hindi coverage.
Digital Live Streaming: Fans can stream both semifinal games live on the ZEE5 app and website.
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.