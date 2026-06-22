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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Rebounds to Crush Saudi Arabia 4-0 as Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal Star

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Rebounds to Crush Saudi Arabia 4-0 as Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal Star

Lamine Yamal makes history as Spain bounces back with a dominant 4-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia at the 2026 World Cup. Read the full match report and analysis.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Rebounds to Crush Saudi Arabia 4-0 as Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal Star. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Rebounds to Crush Saudi Arabia 4-0 as Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal Star. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 01:09 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: The European champions emphatically banished memories of their opening day frustrations with a 4-0 demolition of a resilient Saudi Arabia at the Atlanta Stadium on June 21. A dull, heavily criticised scoreless draw against minnows Cape Verde was met with a masterclass in offensive efficiency by Luis de la Fuente’s men as they roared to the top of Group H.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, back in the starting line-up after a nagging hamstring problem, was the headline act. It took the Barcelona phenom exactly ten minutes to make a definitive impression on the tournament. Mikel Oyarzabal sliced in from the left, firing a sharp, low cross across the six-yard box. Yamal had perfect timing arriving at the back post and slid it home past Saudi custodian Mohammed Al-Owais for his first career World Cup goal.

Yamal’s historic breakthrough tore to shreds the defensive blueprint laid out by Saudi Arabia manager Georgios Donis. Spain launched a relentless first half offensive rampage with the Green Falcons’ five-man backline in total disarray. Spain had 74% possession in the first half, which is incredible, and they made it count thanks to the brilliant Oyarzabal.

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A dangerous Spanish corner caused chaos in the box in the 21st minute and Oyarzabal was quickest to react to double the advantage. Only three minutes later he turned provider into finisher again. To finish a mesmeric run of fluid passing, Oyarzabal clinical slammed home his second goal of the afternoon. Opta say his fast-and-furious brace made him only the second player since 1966 to have three goal contributions in the opening 25 minutes of a World Cup match.

Saudi Arabia, buoyed by a spirited draw against Uruguay, sought to arrest the slide after the break but were immediately hit by terrible luck. Marc Cucurella, the lively full-back, unleashed a fierce drive in the 49th minute that cruelly deflected off Saudi defender Hassan Altambakti for a devastating own goal.

With a commanding 4-0 lead in place, Spain breezed through the second hydration check, giving minutes to substitutes Nico Williams and Ferran Torres. Torres had a fifth ruled out late on for a marginal offside by VAR, but the job was already done and dusted. The dominant win puts Spain on four points and their knockout path firmly in their hands ahead of a blockbuster clash with Uruguay. 

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Rebounds to Crush Saudi Arabia 4-0 as Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal Star
Tags: Atlanta Stadium World Cup matchesFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup Group H resultsHassan Altambakti own goalhome-hero-pos-5La Roja vs Green Falcons highlightsLamine Yamal World Cup goalLuis de la Fuente tacticsMikel Oyarzabal braceSpain vs Saudi Arabia 2026Spain vs Saudi Arabia match reportWorld Cup 2026 goal scores

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Rebounds to Crush Saudi Arabia 4-0 as Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal Star

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Rebounds to Crush Saudi Arabia 4-0 as Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal Star

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Rebounds to Crush Saudi Arabia 4-0 as Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal Star
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Rebounds to Crush Saudi Arabia 4-0 as Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal Star
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Rebounds to Crush Saudi Arabia 4-0 as Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal Star
FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Rebounds to Crush Saudi Arabia 4-0 as Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal Star

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