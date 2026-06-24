FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Budimir Fires Croatia Past Resilient Panama in Hard-Fought 1-0 Win

FIFA World Cup 2026: Croatia re-ignited their 2026 FIFA World Cup bid with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama at the Toronto Stadium, bouncing back from their opening round jitters. In a high-stakes Group L clash that called for a clinical touch, veteran forward Ante Budimir proved the ultimate saviour for Zlatko Dalić’s men, scoring early in the second half to secure all three points.

First Half Performance

The first half was a tactical setup chess match. Croatia lined up in their customary 4-2-3-1, with midfield maestro Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić dictating the pace. But it was an incredibly frustrating task to break down Panama’s disciplined 3-4-3 low block. Thomas Christiansen’s side sat deep, absorbing pressure well and looking to hit European heavyweights on vertical counter-attacks led by José Fajardo.

The Vatreni dominated possession but lacked urgency and incision in the final third. Star defender Joško Gvardiol frequently surged forward from his fullback berth to support the attack but Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera was solid, dealing with aerial crosses and marshalling his backline to keep the score locked at 0-0 on the cusp of the interval.

The Masterstroke of Halftime

And sensing the game was heading for a dangerous stalemate, Dalić pulled a tactical masterstroke at the break with a double substitution that changed the entire dynamic of the contest. He brought in Andrej Kramaric and target-man Ante Budimir for directness in the attack, replacing forward Petar Musa and defender Josko Gvardiol.

The adjustments paid off straight away. Croatia finally broke the Panamanian resistance in the 54th minute. A quick, sharp build-up tore open the midfield and Budimir took advantage of a momentary lapse in Panama’s marking. The veteran forward coolly slotted the ball beyond Mosquera and set off rapturous celebrations from the travelling Croatian contingent. The goal was reviewed by VAR and awarded to Croatia.

Grinding Out Victory

Panama wasn’t going to go down quietly and pushed for an equaliser with a flurry of offensive substitutions, including the introduction of Cecilio Waterman and Tomás Rodríguez late in the game. But Croatia’s seasoned back four, marshalled by Josip Šutalo and Marin Pongračić, put in a defensive masterclass to keep the clean sheet. The Vatreni, despite some late physical challenges and tactical fouls, got through the closing stages with composure to take a vital win that puts them right back in contention in Group L.