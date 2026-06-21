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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Deniz Undav Scripts Comeback Win For Germany, Punches Die Mannschaft To Round Of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Deniz Undav Scripts Comeback Win For Germany, Punches Die Mannschaft To Round Of 32

Read how Deniz Undav's dramatic stoppage-time brace fired Germany to a 2-1 comeback win over Ivory Coast, sealing a spot in the World Cup Round of 32.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Deniz Undav Scripts Comeback Win For Germany, Punches Die Mannschaft To Round Of 32. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Deniz Undav Scripts Comeback Win For Germany, Punches Die Mannschaft To Round Of 32. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 04:24 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany produced a thrilling second-half fightback to defeat Ivory Coast 2-1 thanks to a dramatic 94th-minute winner from super-sub Deniz Undav at Toronto Stadium. The hard-earned victory means the four-time world champions become the first team from Group E to officially book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

History was made before the game kicked off as German captain Manuel Neuer made his 21st World Cup appearance, surpassing France’s Hugo Lloris as the outright tournament record-holder for a goalkeeper. But the historic occasion threatened to turn sour quickly for Julian Nagelsmann’s men.

Germany lined up with the same starting XI that had dismantled Curaçao 7-1, but the Ivorians proved to be a very different beast. Kai Havertz went close early on but Yahia Fofana made an expert save to deny him. Then an attempt by Aleksandar Pavlović was disallowed for a foul on the keeper and the first half was a frustrating one for the visitors.

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The African giants scored against the run of play in the 30th minute. RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande surged down the left and put in a low cross for Amad Diallo. Nathaniel Brown bravely blocked Diallo’s first shot but Ivorian captain Franck Kessié was in the right place to drill home the rebound and give the Elephants a well-deserved lead.

Germany’s troubles were compounded when Jamal Musiala had a second goal ruled out shortly before the interval. Sensing a historic upset Nagelsmann swung the axe in the 60th minute bringing on Nadiem Amiri, Jamie Leweling and Deniz Undav in a triple substitution.

The tactical gamble paid off immediately. In the 68th minute, Amiri sent a perfect cross into the box, and Undav finished it off with a clinical volley to make it 1-1.

It looked like the game was headed for a stalemate as the clock ticked well into stoppage time. But the pressure from Germany finally paid off in the 94th minute. Felix Nmecha found some space on the edge of the area and slid a delicate pass to Undav, who fired a lethal finish past Fofana to send wild German celebrations erupting. Germany are marching on after taking six points from two games, while Ivory Coast will need to win their final clash against Curaçao.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Deniz Undav Scripts Comeback Win For Germany, Punches Die Mannschaft To Round Of 32
Tags: Deniz Undav brace GermanyDeniz Undav joint top scorerFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 highlightsGermany 2-1 Ivory Coast resultsGermany Round of 32 qualificationGermany vs Ivory Coast match reporthome-hero-pos-4Julian Nagelsmann tactical substitutionsToronto Stadium Group E matchesWorld Cup Golden Boot race 2026

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Deniz Undav Scripts Comeback Win For Germany, Punches Die Mannschaft To Round Of 32

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Deniz Undav Scripts Comeback Win For Germany, Punches Die Mannschaft To Round Of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Deniz Undav Scripts Comeback Win For Germany, Punches Die Mannschaft To Round Of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Deniz Undav Scripts Comeback Win For Germany, Punches Die Mannschaft To Round Of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Deniz Undav Scripts Comeback Win For Germany, Punches Die Mannschaft To Round Of 32

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