FIFA World Cup 2026: Ten-Man Belgium Frustrated by Alireza Beiranvand-Inspired Iran in Cagey World Cup Stalemate

Rudi Garcia’s tactical plan was dealt another blow at the Los Angeles Stadium, where a Belgian national team, reduced to ten men, battled their way to a very frustrating 0-0 draw against a very resilient Iranian side on June 22. Without star winger Jeremy Doku who was sidelined through illness, the Red Devils dominated possession but lacked the clinical execution to split open the compact deep-lying defensive block of Team Melli in a high-stakes match.

VAR Drama and First-Half Cageyness

Belgium looked to seize total control immediately after the opening whistle, creating early opportunities through talismanic playmaker Kevin De Bruyne. But Iran’s elite defensive set-up stood up to extreme physical pressure. The drama kicked off in the 24th minute as Iran joyfully executed a well-drilled and deceiving free-kick routine that ended with star forward Mehdi Taremi thundering the ball past Thibaut Courtois. The Iranian benches erupted in jubilation but the celebrations were short-lived as a meticulous VAR review intervened to rule out the opening goal for a marginal offside infraction against Taremi.

Beiranvand and Ngoy’s Red Card Alter the Script

The subplots of the match were much more about individual masterclasses and defensive discipline. Iranian keeper Alireza Beiranvand had established himself as the hero of the night by the hour mark, stunningly getting his hand to a point-blank goal-bound effort from Maxim De Cuyper.

But the whole tenor of the encounter changed in the 67th minute following a cataclysmic error in the Belgian backline. Young centre-back Nathan Ngoy, who had started so well, massively underhit a routine backpass to Courtois. Taremi took the ball off straight away, and Ngoy pulled the forward back to prevent a clear goal-scoring opportunity. The referee wasted no time in pulling out a straight red card and Belgium were down to ten men for the final quarter of an hour.

Iran, numerically superior, didn’t want to stretch their lines and a reshuffled Belgian side focused on defensive stability to hold onto the solitary point. Beiranvand finished his night with seven superb saves to keep the clean sheet intact. The stalemate leaves Group G in an unprecedented deadlock with all three opening fixtures finishing in tight draws. Belgium face a high-pressure, must-win match against New Zealand in their final group game or face a disastrous exit from the group stage.