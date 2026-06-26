FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention

FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention

The race for the Round of 32 intensifies! View the complete, updated ranking table of the third-placed teams fighting for a wildcard knockout spot in North America.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador Bosnia Book Spot- Full List Of Teams In Contention. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador Bosnia Book Spot- Full List Of Teams In Contention. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 11:50 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: The stakes of the group stage have risen across North America with the expanded format of the FIFA World Cup 2026. 48 teams in 12 groups of 4 means the road to the knockout rounds has changed dramatically. The first two teams from each group will qualify automatically but the fight for survival has moved to the third-placed team rankings where the top eight third-placed teams will secure a coveted spot in the historic Round of 32. Following a string of tactical stalemates and dramatic final fixtures, the big boys – Sweden, Ecuador and Bosnia & Herzegovina – have secured their places in the next round.

Third-Placed Teams Standings & Qualification Status

See which countries have secured their knockout berth and who are still mathematically in the running with a full breakdown of the third placed teams grid:

You Might Be Interested In
Pos Grp Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Status
1 F Sweden (A) 3 1 1 1 7 7 0 4 Qualified for Knockout Stage
2 E Ecuador (A) 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4 Qualified for Knockout Stage
3 B Bosnia and Herzegovina (A) 3 1 1 1 5 6 −1 4 Qualified for Knockout Stage
4 D Paraguay 3 1 1 1 2 4 −2 4 In Contention
5 L Croatia 2 1 0 1 3 4 −1 3 In Contention
6 A South Korea 3 1 0 2 2 3 −1 3 In Contention
7 J Algeria 2 1 0 1 2 4 −2 3 In Contention
8 C Scotland 3 1 0 2 1 4 −3 3 In Contention
9 H Cape Verde 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 In Contention
10 G Belgium 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 In Contention
11 K DR Congo 2 0 1 1 1 2 −1 1 In Contention
12 I Senegal 2 0 0 2 3 6 −3 0 In Contention

Safe in the Round of 32

Sweden (Group F)

Sweden tops the wildcard race after collecting vital four points following a 1-1 draw against Germany. They missed a top-two finish on tiebreaker margins but their good goal difference (+2) means they progress without worry as one of the elite third seeds and thus avoid structural anxieties.

Ecuador (Group E)

Ecuador’s tactical resilience and transition play earned four points in Group E. after a stunning 2-1 win over Germany. With a +1 goal difference, El Tri officially avoids elimination and puts a healthy cushion between itself and the rest of the groups in North America.

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Group B)

Bosnia & Herzegovina got a vital 3-1 win in a clinical performance on the last matchday to move onto four points with a neutral goal difference. The maths confirm four points are more than enough to secure the top eight wildcard spots booking their knockout ticket officially.

Teams Remaining in Contention

For the likes of South Korea, Scotland and Paraguay, the tournament has become a waiting game. South Korea and Scotland both have three points, so they are susceptible to results from Groups G to L. Paraguay have two points after a gritty, goalless draw with Australia, so their progression is highly dependent on massive goal-difference collapses from teams yet to play. There are still a few groups whose fixtures are not yet complete, so the live rankings will continue to change over the next matchdays. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention
Tags: 48 team format tiebreaker rulesCroatia Algeria South Korea point tableFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 third placed teams rankingsgroup stage third place mathParaguay football goal difference standingssoccer group stage wildcard raceSweden Ecuador Bosnia Round of 32wildcard knockout stage qualification criteriaworld cup standings live trackingZee5 live football updates

RELATED News

Germany Scripts Unwanted Record In FIFA World Cup 2026, Joins Argentina In Embarrassing List After Shock 2-1 Loss To Ecuador

Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction

IND vs IRE: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make Historic Debut In Today India Match? Here’s What We Know

Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026: Resolute Socceroos Book Round of 32 Spot After Gritty 0-0 Draw Against Paraguay

Turkiye vs USA FIFA World Cup 2026: Ayhan’s 98th-Minute Stunner Seals Thrilling 3-2 Win for Turkiye as Resilient USA Tops Group D

LATEST NEWS

Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma Empowering Young Entrepreneurs and Farmers to Go Global Under PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala on How Yoga Is Transforming Physiotherapy and Patient Recovery in India

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan

Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

India Makes Record with Seven Schools Shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes 2026, Check Full List of Indian Schools

Why MacBook Air M5 Is Getting More Expensive

94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

Explained: What Is the 60-Day Strait of Hormuz Traffic Plan

FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention
FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention
FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention
FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention

QUICK LINKS