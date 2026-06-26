FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention

FIFA World Cup 2026: The stakes of the group stage have risen across North America with the expanded format of the FIFA World Cup 2026. 48 teams in 12 groups of 4 means the road to the knockout rounds has changed dramatically. The first two teams from each group will qualify automatically but the fight for survival has moved to the third-placed team rankings where the top eight third-placed teams will secure a coveted spot in the historic Round of 32. Following a string of tactical stalemates and dramatic final fixtures, the big boys – Sweden, Ecuador and Bosnia & Herzegovina – have secured their places in the next round.

Third-Placed Teams Standings & Qualification Status

See which countries have secured their knockout berth and who are still mathematically in the running with a full breakdown of the third placed teams grid:

Pos Grp Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Status 1 F Sweden (A) 3 1 1 1 7 7 0 4 Qualified for Knockout Stage 2 E Ecuador (A) 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4 Qualified for Knockout Stage 3 B Bosnia and Herzegovina (A) 3 1 1 1 5 6 −1 4 Qualified for Knockout Stage 4 D Paraguay 3 1 1 1 2 4 −2 4 In Contention 5 L Croatia 2 1 0 1 3 4 −1 3 In Contention 6 A South Korea 3 1 0 2 2 3 −1 3 In Contention 7 J Algeria 2 1 0 1 2 4 −2 3 In Contention 8 C Scotland 3 1 0 2 1 4 −3 3 In Contention 9 H Cape Verde 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 In Contention 10 G Belgium 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 In Contention 11 K DR Congo 2 0 1 1 1 2 −1 1 In Contention 12 I Senegal 2 0 0 2 3 6 −3 0 In Contention

Safe in the Round of 32

Sweden (Group F)

Sweden tops the wildcard race after collecting vital four points following a 1-1 draw against Germany. They missed a top-two finish on tiebreaker margins but their good goal difference (+2) means they progress without worry as one of the elite third seeds and thus avoid structural anxieties.

Ecuador (Group E)

Ecuador’s tactical resilience and transition play earned four points in Group E. after a stunning 2-1 win over Germany. With a +1 goal difference, El Tri officially avoids elimination and puts a healthy cushion between itself and the rest of the groups in North America.

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Group B)

Bosnia & Herzegovina got a vital 3-1 win in a clinical performance on the last matchday to move onto four points with a neutral goal difference. The maths confirm four points are more than enough to secure the top eight wildcard spots booking their knockout ticket officially.

Teams Remaining in Contention

For the likes of South Korea, Scotland and Paraguay, the tournament has become a waiting game. South Korea and Scotland both have three points, so they are susceptible to results from Groups G to L. Paraguay have two points after a gritty, goalless draw with Australia, so their progression is highly dependent on massive goal-difference collapses from teams yet to play. There are still a few groups whose fixtures are not yet complete, so the live rankings will continue to change over the next matchdays.