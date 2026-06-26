FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention

Argentina, the defending champions, eased into the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Scaloni’s men have topped Group J with ease, having picked up maximum points from their opening fixtures and are already assured of a place in the newly introduced Round of 32.

As tournament brackets take shape, Argentina’s specific path is starting to come into sharp focus. The winner of Group J will play the runner-up of Group H, according to the tournament’s knockout bracket. Spain are currently at the top of that department and there is a dogfight for second place with Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia all in the hunt with the South American giants.

The Group H Standings & Final Matchday Scenarios

Group H has transformed into one of the most unpredictable quadrants in the tournament. Heading into the final group matchday, three teams are separated by a razor-thin margin.

1. Uruguay (South American El Clasico)

Uruguay currently occupies the coveted second spot on alphabetical or fair-play criteria over Cabo Verde. Marcelo Bielsa’s side faces a monumental task against Spain in their final match. A draw or a tight loss could keep them in second place, depending on the parallel match result. If they finish as runners-up, it will set up a mouth-watering, high-stakes all-South American Clásico del Río de la Plata in the Round of 32.

2. Cabo Verde (The Ultimate Underdogs)

The Blue Sharks have been a standout package in Group H, earning gritty draws against both Spain and Uruguay. Cabo Verde squares off against Saudi Arabia in their finale. A victory for Cabo Verde, combined with Uruguay failing to defeat Spain, would officially slide them into second place. Facing Argentina would mark the biggest match in Cabo Verde’s football history.

3. Saudi Arabia (The Rematch of Qatar)

Despite sitting at the bottom with one point, the Green Falcons are very much alive. If Saudi Arabia defeats Cabo Verde and Uruguay falls heavily to Spain, The Asian giants could snatch the runner-up spot on goal difference. This would setup a highly anticipated, narrative-fueled rematch of their iconic 2022 group-stage encounter where Saudi Arabia shocked the eventual world champions in Lusail.