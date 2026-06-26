FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Chetan Chaudhary AI Data Centres Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Chetan Chaudhary AI Data Centres Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Chetan Chaudhary AI Data Centres Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Chetan Chaudhary AI Data Centres
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Chetan Chaudhary AI Data Centres Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Chetan Chaudhary AI Data Centres Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Chetan Chaudhary AI Data Centres Jacqueline Fernandez erling haaland goals tournament form Meerut bus fire Mumbai local train murder azan ban Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Chetan Chaudhary AI Data Centres
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention

FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention

Who will Argentina play next? A breakdown of the Round of 32 knockout scenarios, featuring potential Group H opponents Uruguay, Cabo Verde, and Saudi Arabia.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Face In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Face In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 18:28 IST

Argentina, the defending champions, eased into the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Scaloni’s men have topped Group J with ease, having picked up maximum points from their opening fixtures and are already assured of a place in the newly introduced Round of 32.

As tournament brackets take shape, Argentina’s specific path is starting to come into sharp focus. The winner of Group J will play the runner-up of Group H, according to the tournament’s knockout bracket. Spain are currently at the top of that department and there is a dogfight for second place with Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia all in the hunt with the South American giants.

You Might Be Interested In

The Group H Standings & Final Matchday Scenarios

Group H has transformed into one of the most unpredictable quadrants in the tournament. Heading into the final group matchday, three teams are separated by a razor-thin margin.

1. Uruguay (South American El Clasico)

Uruguay currently occupies the coveted second spot on alphabetical or fair-play criteria over Cabo Verde. Marcelo Bielsa’s side faces a monumental task against Spain in their final match. A draw or a tight loss could keep them in second place, depending on the parallel match result. If they finish as runners-up, it will set up a mouth-watering, high-stakes all-South American Clásico del Río de la Plata in the Round of 32.

2. Cabo Verde (The Ultimate Underdogs)

The Blue Sharks have been a standout package in Group H, earning gritty draws against both Spain and Uruguay. Cabo Verde squares off against Saudi Arabia in their finale. A victory for Cabo Verde, combined with Uruguay failing to defeat Spain, would officially slide them into second place. Facing Argentina would mark the biggest match in Cabo Verde’s football history.

3. Saudi Arabia (The Rematch of Qatar)

Despite sitting at the bottom with one point, the Green Falcons are very much alive. If Saudi Arabia defeats Cabo Verde and Uruguay falls heavily to Spain, The Asian giants could snatch the runner-up spot on goal difference. This would setup a highly anticipated, narrative-fueled rematch of their iconic 2022 group-stage encounter where Saudi Arabia shocked the eventual world champions in Lusail.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention
Tags: argentina round of 32 opponentsexpanded 48 team world cup formatFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026fifa world cup 2026 knockout bracketfifa world cup round of 32 schedulesgroup h wildcard qualification scenariosla albiceleste tournament pathlionel messi knockout stage fixturespotential matchups for argentinasaudi arabia vs cabo verde match resultsuruguay world cup standings 2026

RELATED News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

Germany Scripts Unwanted Record In FIFA World Cup 2026, Joins Argentina In Embarrassing List After Shock 2-1 Loss To Ecuador

Cristiano Ronaldo to Lift FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy? Ghanaian Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam Makes Bold Portugal Prediction

IND vs IRE: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make Historic Debut In Today India Match? Here’s What We Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Placed Teams Rankings On 26th June: Sweden, Ecuador, Bosnia Book Spot— Full List Of Teams In Contention

LATEST NEWS

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Writes Fresh Letter To Jacqueline Fernandez, Praises Welcome To The Jungle, Warns Her Bodyguard

Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property: Get up to Rs. 10.50 crore at interest rates starting from 8% p.a.

Biker's Warning Helps 26 Passengers Escape After Bus Catches Fire In Meerut

Esha Deol Opens Up On Life After Divorce From Bharat Takhtani; Reveals What She Misses The Most

How Mumbai Police Cracked The Local Train Murder Case

Meet Perizaad Zorabian: The Amitabh Bachchan Co-Star Who Walked Away From Bollywood For A Rs 120 Crore Business

Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma Empowering Young Entrepreneurs and Farmers to Go Global Under PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala on How Yoga Is Transforming Physiotherapy and Patient Recovery in India

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention
FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention
FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention
FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Argentina Can Play In Round Of 32? Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia In Contention

QUICK LINKS