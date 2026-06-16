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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde Goalkeeper’s Instagram Following Skyrockets After Heroic Performance Against Spain

FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde Goalkeeper’s Instagram Following Skyrockets After Heroic Performance Against Spain

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has become one of the biggest breakout stars of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after his stunning Player of the Match performance against Spain. The 40-year-old’s heroics in the historic 0-0 draw not only earned global praise but also triggered an extraordinary social media surge, with his Instagram following skyrocketing from around 50,000 to more than 6 million and counting.

Vozinha created history by becoming the oldest to be named the player of the match in FIFA World Cup. Image Credit: AFP
Vozinha created history by becoming the oldest to be named the player of the match in FIFA World Cup. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 14:08 IST

Spain 0-0 Cape Verde: The FIFA World Cup continues to show why it is the World’s biggest event. After a valiant performance against one of the FIFA World Cup 2026 favorites, Spain, in Atlanta, Cape Verde goalie Vozinha went from relative obscurity to overnight celebrity. The 40-year-old gave the game of his life in a crowded stadium, making up to seven stops to force an incredible 0-0 draw with the defending European champions.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde’s Vozinha shot to fame after an impressive performance against Spain

Vozinha reached 6 million Instagram followers after impressive performance against Spain.

Vozinha reached 6 million Instagram followers after impressive performance against Spain.

At the time this piece was written, Vozinha’s Instagram followers had increased from 45,000 to an incredible 6 million due to his 90 minutes of terrific goalkeeping. After the tiny island nation of Cape Verde staged an amazing World Cup debut, Vozinha was the first to realize how big a thing the team had done. The veteran, 40 years old, was overwhelmed with emotion, wishing that his mother and grandparents were there to see him make history. He is the oldest goalkeeper in World Cup history to have a clean sheet in his debut as Cape Verde held Spain to a draw.

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Spain 0-0 Cape Verde: Vozinha shines on FIFA World Cup debut

At 40, goalkeeper Vozinha was definitely one of the most remarkable players on the field. The seasoned goalie pulled off numerous crucial saves and was instrumental in his team’s triumph of keeping a clean sheet against one of the main contenders in the competition. On a packed Atlanta Stadium Monday night, while the little island nation was captained by their 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, they gave an amazing performance to stop the European champions and the former world champions from scoring in the whole match.

Vozinha was instrumental in making Cape Verde’s victory a reality as he completely outwitted Spain for the entire game with his seven spectacular saves. The thousands of Cape Verde fans, who were continuously screaming for their team, almost went wild over his legendary moves. Vozinha made a historical moment in the FIFA World Cup. He set the record of being the oldest goalkeeper to play his first game in the World Cup and also the oldest keeper to keep a clean sheet in the competition. Only when the final whistle blew, did the enormity of the feat strike them. The veteran keeper was tearful when he reflected on the achievement of his team.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain 0-0 Cape Verde match details

  • Final Score: ESP 0 – 0 CPV
  • Possession: ESP 74% | 26% CPV
  • Goals: ESP 0 – 0 CPV
  • Shots: ESP 27 – 6 CPV
  • Fouls Committed: ESP 0 – 0 CPV
  • Shots On Target: ESP 7 – 1 CPV
  • Corner Kicks: ESP 11 – 1 CPV
  • Yellow Cards: ESP 1 – 1 CPV
  • Red Cards: ESP 0 – 0 CPV
  • Offsides: ESP 2 – 3 CPV

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Iran 2-2 New Zealand — Ramin Rezaeian Stars as Team Melli Fight Back Twice in Group G Opener

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde Goalkeeper’s Instagram Following Skyrockets After Heroic Performance Against Spain
Tags: Cape Verde goalkeeperFIFA World Cup 2026Spain 0-0 Cape VerdeSpain vs Cape VerdeVozinhaVozinha InstagramVozinha Instagram Followers

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde Goalkeeper’s Instagram Following Skyrockets After Heroic Performance Against Spain
FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde Goalkeeper’s Instagram Following Skyrockets After Heroic Performance Against Spain
FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde Goalkeeper’s Instagram Following Skyrockets After Heroic Performance Against Spain
FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde Goalkeeper’s Instagram Following Skyrockets After Heroic Performance Against Spain

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