Lionel Messi was presented with probably his last opportunity to clinch a world cup trophy in Russia but he along with his Argentina teammates blew that opportunity big time. The Barcelona talisman will go down in history as a player who won everything in his stellar career but a world cup trophy.

Before the FIFA World Cup in Russia started, one man subject to much debates was Lionel Messi. The legendary attacker was expected to make the 2018 World Cup his own after suffering a set back in the previous edition of the tournament in 2014. But the weight of expectations grew so heavy on shoulders of the Argentine that he couldn’t bear it for long and crashed out of the football’s biggest showdown in the early stages.

They say that a footballer hasn’t really cemented his status as a true footballing legend until he has triumphed in a world cup. The likes of Pele, Franz Beckenbauer and Diego Maradona are well known to the world but there is a reason why they are still talked about and remembered fondly by every football fan in the world.

The above-mentioned names were extraordinary players for their respective clubs and were consistently phenomenal in domestic triumphs. They even boasted a long list of individual accolades but what made them invincibles was the golden world cup trophy.

Same goes for Lionel Messi. The Argentine started his career with a lot of promise and within a span of just three years, he had conquered both Europe and Spain with Barcelona. He was deservedly rewarded with a Ballon d’Or for his consistency and stellar strike rate.

Over the course of a couple of more years, Lionel Messi has forged a legacy very few people have come close to in the history of the sport but one thing continued to elude him, the Holy Grail.

During the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the little maestro fired Argentina to the finals and was heavily touted to clinch the crown and put himself shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Pele and most importantly, his legendary compatriot Diego Maradona. But the fortunes once again failed to shine on him and Argentina were dumped by a mighty Germany in that high-octane match.

It was a now or never opportunity for a 31-year-old Messi when he flew with his Argentina team to contest for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. La Albiceleste not only stuttered in the early stages of the tournament but were completely hassled by the opponents in the four group matches they played.

Argentina had to overcome shame to secure round of 16 qualification courtesy to a mind-numbing 3-0 collapse to Croatia. And when they finally met France in the round of 16 clash, they were outnumbered, outmatched and outclassed by the thundering Le Blues.

A 4-3 loss to France was enough to crash out of the world cup and like it or not, given the potential and quality in Argentina’s squad, there was no glory in that defeat as well.

There may be talks of Messi being starved of service by his midfielders, but one cannot condone the fact that the Barcelona talisman took over 30 shots on goal during his four 2018 World Cup matches and could only convert just one goal. It will not be entirely wrong to say that he, along with his entire team, succumbed to the mountain of expectations.

Hence, Messi has blown his probably the last opportunity to clinch a world cup and he will retire as a player who will have every trophy, crown, cup and medal in his glittering cabinet except the Holy Grail i.e. FIFA World Cup trophy.

