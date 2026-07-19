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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup Trophy: 5 Amazing Facts Every Football Fan Should Know Ahead of Argentina vs Spain Final

FIFA World Cup Trophy: 5 Amazing Facts Every Football Fan Should Know Ahead of Argentina vs Spain Final

The FIFA World Cup trophy is football's most iconic prize and will once again take centre stage as Spain and Argentina battle for the FIFA World Cup 2026 title. From the original Jules Rimet Trophy and its rich history to its famous thefts and Nelson Mandela's presentation of a special replica, here are five interesting facts every football fan should know.

From Jules Rimet Trophy to Nelson Mandela's Presentation, 5 Interesting Facts About FIFA World Cup Trophy
From Jules Rimet Trophy to Nelson Mandela's Presentation, 5 Interesting Facts About FIFA World Cup Trophy

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 17:36 IST

FIFA World Cup Trophy Facts: The FIFA World Cup trophy is the most coveted prize in international football and has become an enduring symbol of sporting excellence. As Spain and Argentina prepare to battle for the FIFA World Cup 2026 title on Sunday (July 19), the iconic golden trophy will once again take centre stage. While millions of fans recognise its distinctive design, the trophy carries a fascinating history that stretches back decades, from the Jules Rimet era to the modern masterpiece created by Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga.

The current FIFA World Cup trophy has been awarded to every world champion since 1974 and remains one of the most recognisable trophies in world sport. Unlike the original Jules Rimet Trophy, the current version never leaves FIFA’s ownership permanently, with winning nations receiving a specially minted replica after the presentation ceremony. Here are five interesting facts about football’s greatest prize.

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1. The Original Trophy Was Called the Jules Rimet Trophy

Before the current FIFA World Cup trophy was introduced, winners received the Jules Rimet Trophy, named after former FIFA president Jules Rimet. It was used from the inaugural tournament in 1930 until 1970. Brazil earned permanent ownership of the Jules Rimet Trophy after becoming the first nation to win the FIFA World Cup three times, following triumphs in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

2. The Current Trophy Was Designed by Silvio Gazzaniga

Following Brazil’s permanent possession of the Jules Rimet Trophy, FIFA commissioned a new design. Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga created the current trophy, which was officially introduced at the 1974 FIFA World Cup. The design features two human figures lifting the Earth, symbolising the universal nature of football and the pinnacle of sporting achievement.

3. It Is Made of 18-Carat Gold

The current FIFA World Cup trophy stands 36 centimetres tall and weighs exactly 6.142 kilograms. It is cast in 18-carat gold with a base containing two layers of malachite. Despite its appearance, the trophy is not made from solid gold, but its craftsmanship and materials make it one of the most valuable trophies in sport.

4. Winners Lift the Original Trophy But Take Home a Replica

The original FIFA World Cup trophy is permanently housed at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. After every World Cup final, the champions receive the original trophy during the medal and trophy presentation ceremony. However, once celebrations conclude, FIFA retains the original, while the winning nation is presented with an officially minted replica that remains with its football association.

5. Nelson Mandela Is the Only Individual to Receive an Official Replica

One of the most unique moments in the trophy’s history came before the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Nelson Mandela was presented with an official version of the iconic trophy in recognition of his contribution to South Africa and world football. It remains the only known occasion on which an individual, rather than a national team, received an official FIFA World Cup trophy replica.

What Happens to the Trophy After Every World Cup?

Following every FIFA World Cup, a new bottom disc is added to the original trophy featuring the name of the newly crowned champions. This tradition has continued since the introduction of the current trophy in 1974, ensuring each winning nation becomes a permanent part of the trophy’s rich history while the original remains under FIFA’s protection in Zurich.

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FIFA World Cup Trophy: 5 Amazing Facts Every Football Fan Should Know Ahead of Argentina vs Spain Final
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FIFA World Cup Trophy: 5 Amazing Facts Every Football Fan Should Know Ahead of Argentina vs Spain Final
FIFA World Cup Trophy: 5 Amazing Facts Every Football Fan Should Know Ahead of Argentina vs Spain Final
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