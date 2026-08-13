FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check All You Need to Know About Argentina – Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Live Streaming and More

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Argentina will enter the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 with a strong blend of experienced campaigners and promising young forwards. The tournament will be played in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to August 30, with Argentina drawn in Pool A alongside Japan, the Netherlands and New Zealand. Here are all the details about Argentina, including their squad, captain, fixtures, dates, timings, venue and live streaming information.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Argentina Men’s Team Details

Team: Argentina Men’s Hockey Team

Argentina Men’s Hockey Team Captain: Matias Rey

Matias Rey Pool: Pool A

Pool A Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

Argentina Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Nehuen Hernando, Tomás Santiago.

Outfield Players: Matias Andreotti, Bautista Capurro, Maico Casella, Nicolás Cicileo, Nicolás Della Torre, Tomás Domene, Martin Ferreiro, Thomas Habif, Ignacio Ibarra, Nicolas Keenan, Tadeo Marcucci, Lucas Martinez, Lucio Mendez Pin, Matias Rey (C), Tomás Ruiz, Joaquin Toscani, Lucas Toscani, Facundo Zarate.

Argentina Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Argentina vs Japan: Sunday, August 16, 2026 – 10:30 PM IST – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

Sunday, August 16, 2026 – 10:30 PM IST – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen Argentina vs Netherlands: Tuesday, August 18, 2026 – 9:30 PM IST – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 – 9:30 PM IST – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen Argentina vs New Zealand: Thursday, August 20, 2026 – 4:00 PM IST – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Argentina Pool A Details

Argentina have been placed in Pool A alongside Japan, the Netherlands and New Zealand. All three of their opening matches will be played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen. Argentina will begin their campaign against Japan before facing hosts the Netherlands and then New Zealand in their final pool fixture.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: New Format

The 2026 edition features a revamped competition format, with the traditional quarter-final stage removed. The leading teams from the initial pools will progress to the next phase, where they will compete for places in the semi-finals and final. Argentina will therefore need to finish strongly in Pool A to keep their title hopes alive.

Where to Watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live on Star Sports Network. The network will provide television coverage of the tournament, featuring the world’s leading men’s and women’s hockey teams.

How to Watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Viewers in India can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live streaming on JioHotstar. Fans can follow Argentina’s Pool A campaign through the digital platform as the team battles Japan, the Netherlands and New Zealand.