FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check All You Need to Know About India – Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Live Streaming and More

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India will enter the men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 with Harmanpreet Singh as captain as the tournament gets underway in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30. The Indian men’s team has been drawn in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales and will play all three of its pool-stage matches at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. India will begin its campaign against Wales before taking on England and arch-rivals Pakistan. Here are all the details, including India’s squad, captain, fixtures, dates, venue and live streaming information.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 India Match Details

Tournament: FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026

FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026 Dates: Saturday, August 15 to Sunday, August 30, 2026

Saturday, August 15 to Sunday, August 30, 2026 Hosts: Belgium and the Netherlands

Belgium and the Netherlands India’s Pool: Pool D – England, Pakistan, Wales and India

Pool D – England, Pakistan, Wales and India India’s Pool-Stage Venue: Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands India Captain: Harmanpreet Singh

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 India Men’s Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 India Fixtures

August 15: India vs Wales – 4:30 PM IST

India vs Wales – 4:30 PM IST August 17: India vs England – 6:30 PM IST

India vs England – 6:30 PM IST August 19: India vs Pakistan – 6:30 PM IST

India will play all three of its Pool D matches at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. The opening game against Wales is scheduled for 4:30 PM IST on August 15, while the matches against England and Pakistan will start at 6:30 PM IST. The India-Pakistan clash is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the pool stage.

Where to Watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Live on TV?

Indian viewers can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD television channels.

How to Watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 matches live on the JioHotstar app and website. The tournament will feature both men’s and women’s competitions, with the men’s event running from August 15 to 30.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Format

The 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup will feature 16 men’s teams divided into four pools of four teams each. India are placed in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales. The tournament is being hosted across Belgium and the Netherlands, with matches taking place at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen and the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre. The competition will run until August 30, when the men’s World Cup champion will be crowned.

India at FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

India will be aiming to make a deep run in the tournament under captain Harmanpreet Singh. Hockey India’s 20-member squad combines experienced campaigners such as Harmanpreet and Manpreet Singh with emerging players. Chief coach Craig Fulton has described the squad as a balanced combination of tournament experience and in-form youth. India will be hoping to build on its strong recent international record and challenge for the World Cup title.