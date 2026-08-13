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Home > Sports News > FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check All You Need to Know About Netherlands – Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Live Streaming and More

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check All You Need to Know About Netherlands – Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Live Streaming and More

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is set to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to August 30, with the Netherlands hosting matches at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen. The Netherlands men's team will enter the tournament among the contenders for the title and will play their Pool B matches on home soil. Here is everything you need to know about the Netherlands, including their squad, captain, fixtures, venues, timings and live streaming details.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check All You Need to Know About Netherlands - Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Live Streaming and More
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check All You Need to Know About Netherlands - Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Live Streaming and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 19:13 IST

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is set to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to August 30, with the Netherlands hosting matches at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen. The Netherlands men’s team will enter the tournament among the contenders for the title and will play their Pool B matches on home soil. Here is everything you need to know about the Netherlands, including their squad, captain, fixtures, venues, timings and live streaming details.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Netherlands Men’s Team Details

  • Team: Netherlands Men’s Hockey Team
  • Captain: Thierry Brinkman
  • Head Coach: Jeroen Delmée
  • Pool: Pool B
  • Home Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

Netherlands Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Derk Meijer, Maurits Visser.

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Defenders: Lars Balk, Justen Blok, Jip Janssen, Joep de Mol, Teun Beins, Floris Wortelboer.

Midfielders: Jorrit Croon, Jonas de Geus, Steijn van Heijningen, Derck de Vilder, Tijmen Reyenga.

Forwards: Thierry Brinkman (C), Koen Bijen, Thijs van Dam, Tjep Hoedemakers, Terrance Pieters, Duco Telgenkamp, Floris Middendorp.

Netherlands Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Fixtures

  • Netherlands vs New Zealand: Sunday, August 16, 2026 – 7:30 PM IST – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
  • Netherlands vs Argentina: Tuesday, August 18, 2026 – 9:30 PM IST – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
  • Netherlands vs Japan: Thursday, August 20, 2026 – 9:30 PM IST – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Tournament Details

  • Dates: August 15 to August 30, 2026
  • Hosts: Belgium and Netherlands
  • Netherlands Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
  • Belgium Venue: Belfius Arena, Wavre
  • Teams: 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams
  • Format: Four pools of four teams, followed by a second pool stage before the semi-finals

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: New Format

The 2026 Hockey World Cup will feature a revamped competition format. The 16 teams in each gender category will initially be divided into four pools of four. Rather than progressing directly to quarter-finals, the top teams will move into a second pool stage before the semi-finals and final. The new structure is designed to provide more high-quality matches between the leading teams during the latter stages of the tournament. 

Where to Watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live on Star Sports. The tournament will feature both men’s and women’s matches as the world’s top hockey nations compete across Belgium and the Netherlands.

How to Watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Viewers in India can stream the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live on JioHotstar. International viewers can also follow the competition through the FIH’s official Watch.Hockey platform, subject to territory-specific broadcast restrictions. 

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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check All You Need to Know About Netherlands – Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Live Streaming and More
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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check All You Need to Know About Netherlands – Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Live Streaming and More
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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Check All You Need to Know About Netherlands – Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Dates, Timings, Live Streaming and More
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