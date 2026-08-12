FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Australia Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More as Kookaburras Eye Record-Equalling 4th Title

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: With Australia set to begin their quest for a record-equalling fourth crown, the Kookaburras have a strong squad and will step into the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 as one of the firm title contenders. With Belgium set to host the tournament from August 15 to 30, the showpiece event has returned to Europe for the first time since Australia’s heady triumph in 2014. With the tournament taking place in Europe again, the three-time champions have a firm chance of getting the job done again.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Here is Australia’s squad

Jayden Atkinson (QLD)

Tim Brand (NSW)

Joshua Beltz (captain) (TAS)

Hayden Beltz (TAS)

James Collins (WA)

Tom Craig (NSW)

Nathan Ephraums (VIC)

Campbell Geddes (WA)

Blake Govers (NSW)

Jeremy Hayward (captain) (NT)

Liam Henderson (VIC)

Tim Howard (captain) (QLD)

Craig Marais (VIC)

Connar Otterbach (VIC)

Joel Rintala (QLD)

Lachlan Sharp (NSW)

Jed Snowden (VIC)

Ash Thomas (NSW)

Jack Welch (TAS)

Ky Willott (NSW)

Non-Travelling Reserves

Davis Atkin (ACT)

Cooper Burns (VIC)

Nathan Czinner (NSW)

Dylan Downey (NSW)

Ian Grobbelaar (WA)

Anand Gupte (ACT)

Magnus McCausland (TAS)

Lachlan Rogers (TAS)

Nathan Ephraums and Jack Welch loom as among their key performers, given they netted six goals each, while forwards Tim Brand and Joel Rintala will be equally critical as they netted five goals apiece. Ky Willott can be their trump card, having been named as the Kookaburras Player of the Year in 2025. The 25-year-old warrants a commanding presence on the field and is a bona fide goal-scorer.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Australia fixtures

August 16 – Australia vs Ireland – Stade Justin Peeters, Wavre

August 18 – Spain vs Australia – Stade Justin Peeters, Wavre

August 20 – Australia vs South Africa – Stade Justin Peeters, Wavre

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Mark Hager confident of Australia’s dominance

Australia’s coach Mark Hager boasted about the depth and experience of the squad, claiming that the FIH Pro League only elevated their opportunity to test ourselves against the world’s best ahead of the World Cup. He said, as quoted by hockey.org.au:

“Every World Cup is unique, and earning selection in an Australian team is something every player works incredibly hard for. The group we’ve selected has shown throughout the year that they have the commitment, resilience and quality required to compete on the biggest stage. We’ve built strong depth across the squad, with experienced players who have performed at the highest level alongside exciting younger athletes who have embraced every opportunity in the green and gold. The FIH Pro League gave us valuable opportunities to test ourselves against the world’s best teams, and we’ve continued to grow as a group with every campaign. We’ve been building towards this tournament for a long time.”

Australia are clubbed alongside Ireland, South Africa and Spain in Pool C, with the top two sides progressing to the next round. The three-time champions will begin their campaign against Ireland on August 16 in Wavre. Australia claimed it’s first title in 1986, followed by the second in 2010 and successfully defended in 2014.