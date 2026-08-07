FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is set to begin on Saturday, August 15, with Belgium and the Netherlands jointly hosting the prestigious tournament. The men’s and women’s competitions will run simultaneously until August 30 across the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre and the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. India will once again be among the title contenders, with Harmanpreet Singh leading the men’s team and Salima Tete captaining the women’s side. Here are all the details, including dates, venues, format, teams, schedule, live streaming and broadcast information.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Dates

Tournament: FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Dates: August 15 to August 30, 2026

August 15 to August 30, 2026 Hosts: Belgium and the Netherlands

Belgium and the Netherlands Men’s Final: August 30, 2026

August 30, 2026 Women’s Final: August 29, 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Venues

Wagener Hockey Stadium – Amstelveen, Netherlands

– Amstelveen, Netherlands Belfius Hockey Arena – Wavre, Belgium

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Men’s Pools

Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan

Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia

Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa

Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa Pool D: India, England, Pakistan, Wales

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Format

The tournament features 16 teams divided into four pools. The top two teams from each pool advance to the second stage, where they are split into Pools E and F. Results against the fellow qualifier from the same pool are carried forward before teams play two additional matches. The top two teams from Pools E and F qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners progressing to the final. Every team is guaranteed at least five matches during the tournament.

India Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Fixtures (Pool D)

August 15: India vs Wales – 4:30 PM IST

India vs Wales – 4:30 PM IST August 17: India vs England – 6:30 PM IST

India vs England – 6:30 PM IST August 19: India vs Pakistan – 6:30 PM IST

India Men’s Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.

Where to Watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of all FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 matches on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.