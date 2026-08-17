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Home > Sports News > FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: India Blow 2-1 Half-Time Lead as England Complete 4-2 Comeback in Pool D

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: India Blow 2-1 Half-Time Lead as England Complete 4-2 Comeback in Pool D

India let a two-goal advantage slip after half-time as England staged a strong comeback to register a 4-2 victory in their second Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium here on Monday. The defeat extended India's wait for a World Cup victory over England to 32 years, with their last win against the European side coming in 1994.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: India Surrender Halftime Lead to Lose Against England in Pool D
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: India Surrender Halftime Lead to Lose Against England in Pool D

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 20:58 IST

India let a two-goal advantage slip after half-time as England staged a strong comeback to register a 4-2 victory in their second Pool D match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium here on Monday (Aug 17). The defeat extended India’s wait for a World Cup victory over England to 32 years, with their last win against the European side coming in 1994.

India Lose 4-2 to England

India looked in control after a promising first half and went into the interval with a 2-1 lead. However, England produced a decisive turnaround after the break, scoring three times across the third and fourth quarters while India’s defence struggled to deal with the pressure. England’s second-half surge completely changed the complexion of the contest and helped them maintain their perfect record in Pool D. They now sit at the top with two wins from two matches, while India have one win and one defeat.

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The Indian side had edged England in possession, holding 51 per cent compared to England’s 49, and also registered 11 shots on goal against the opponents’ 10. However, England proved more clinical in front of goal when it mattered. India had entered the contest on the back of a 3-1 win over Wales, while England had opened their campaign with an impressive 4-1 victory against Pakistan.

India’s victory over Wales had seen captain Harmanpreet Singh score twice from penalty corners, while Sanjay had also converted a set-piece to give the side a winning start. The result leaves India second in Pool D, with three points, behind England. Harmanpreet and Co. will next face arch-rivals Pakistan, while England will take on Wales.

India will be keen to bounce back in their final pool match as they continue their quest for a first World Cup title since their historic triumph in 1975. The side had finished ninth in the 2023 edition in Bhubaneswar.

(Inputs From Agencies)

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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: India Blow 2-1 Half-Time Lead as England Complete 4-2 Comeback in Pool D
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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: India Blow 2-1 Half-Time Lead as England Complete 4-2 Comeback in Pool D
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: India Blow 2-1 Half-Time Lead as England Complete 4-2 Comeback in Pool D
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: India Blow 2-1 Half-Time Lead as England Complete 4-2 Comeback in Pool D
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: India Blow 2-1 Half-Time Lead as England Complete 4-2 Comeback in Pool D

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