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Home > Sports News > FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Coach Craig Fulton Excited Ahead Of England Showdown

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Coach Craig Fulton Excited Ahead Of England Showdown

With England opening their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a resounding 4-1 victory over Pakistan, Indian coach Craig Fulton hailed them for their 'unbelievable players' and 'good structure'.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Coach Craig Fulton Excited Ahead Of England Showdown. (Image Credits: Hockey India X/X
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Coach Craig Fulton Excited Ahead Of England Showdown. (Image Credits: Hockey India X/X

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 16:43 IST

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: With England opening their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a resounding 4-1 victory over Pakistan, Indian coach Craig Fulton hailed them for their ‘unbelievable players’ and ‘good structure’. Having opened their campaign with a strong showing against Wales, India will next face England in a bid to continue that momentum.

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After opening their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales, India will face an England side that also began its World Cup journey on a strong note, defeating Pakistan 4-1 on the opening day. India’s win over Wales saw the team make the most of its penalty-corner opportunities, with all three goals coming from set pieces. Captain Harmanpreet Singh led from the front with a brace after India opened their account through Sanjay on a penalty corner to secure three valuable points. Despite the comfortable scoreline, the team will be keen to improve its conversion from open play after creating several opportunities but being unable to find the net through a field goal, as per a Hockey India press release.


The clash against England, however, promises to be a closely fought contest given the recent history between the two sides.
One of the most memorable encounters came at the Paris Olympics, where India overcame a major setback to defeat England in the quarterfinal. Amit Rohidas was shown a red card in the 17th minute, leaving India with 10 players for the majority of the contest. The Indian side displayed tremendous resilience to hold its own against England and eventually finished the tournament with a bronze medal.


The rivalry has continued to produce closely contested encounters, with the two teams also facing each other twice during the recent FIH Pro League in London. On both occasions, neither side was able to settle the contest in regulation time, with the matches proceeding to shootouts. India and England shared the spoils, with each side securing one victory.


“When two evenly matched teams face off, then things can heat up on the pitch. But we do not carry any animosity, as we are friends with many players in the England team irrespective of whatever happened in the Paris Olympics quarter-final. In major tournaments, we have always dominated them. However, it doesn’t mean we can take them lightly. You have to be better than your opponent on that given day,” said India’s star midfielder Hardik Singh.


The head-to-head statistics over the recent years are only marginally in India’s favour at 10 wins against England’s 9, with five matches ending in a draw.


“Since we have started playing the Pro League, it has been pretty equal. But the World Cup is different. It is a must-win game for both the teams,” said India’s Chief Coach, Craig Fulton.


“They are the highest-ranked team in our pool, so we are really going to go after them. We have got to do a good job because they have got unbelievable players and a good structure. They are good at what they do. But we have our own plans, and hopefully we will foil their plans to put our mark on the game and try and get the three points,” Fulton added.


Another win for either team will strengthen its position in Pool D, as the top two finishers from each of the four pools in the first stage of the tournament will progress to the next stage, still in the race for the semifinals, while the bottom two will be left to play classification games.


For India, the focus will be on maintaining the defensive solidity and penalty-corner efficiency that helped them overcome Wales while adding greater sharpness in front of goal. But against an England side capable of matching India’s intensity and exploiting even small openings, India will need to be composed in possession and clinical inside the circle.

(With inputs from ANI)

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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Coach Craig Fulton Excited Ahead Of England Showdown
Tags: England National Hockey TeamFIH Hockey World CupFIH Hockey World Cup 2026India National Hockey Team

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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Coach Craig Fulton Excited Ahead Of England Showdown
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