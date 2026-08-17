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Home > Sports News > FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash?

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash?

Both India and England got themselves off to victorious starts in their respective opening games of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, beating Wales and Pakistan, respectively.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash. (Image Credits: Hockey India X/X)
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash. (Image Credits: Hockey India X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 14:00 IST

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Both India and England got themselves off to victorious starts in their respective opening games of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, beating Wales and Pakistan, respectively. Hence, a high intensity game awaits as England and India will face one another in a clash of titans at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands on August 17, Monday.

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Wales, who ere India’s first opponents, showed they were no match for India and the 1975 champions showcased their expertise hen it came to penalty corner conversions as all three goals came from that respect. Captain Harmanpreet Singh spearheaded the victory by netting a couple of goals, while Sanjay Singh scored the third.

On the other hand, England beat Pakistan convincingly by a 4-1 margin as Rashmere, Sam Ward, Sam Hooper and James Aubry scored for them to fashion a commanding victory. Even though the first two Pool D games were one-sided, the clash between India and England promises to be a hard-fought one. India will particularly derive confidence from their outings against England in the FIH Pro League. They are also marginally ahead of the Englishmen in the head-to-head contest, winning 10 games to 9. The winner of the contest on Monday is likely to guarantee themselves progression through to the next round.

In recent history, the two sides fought for a 1-1 draw in the quarter-final of Paris Olympics 2024.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India and England squads

India: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Pal.

England: James Mazarelo, Oliver Payne, Nick Park, Jack Waller, Tom Sorsby, Zachary Wallace, Henry Croft, Sam Ward, James Albery, Phil Roper, Stuart Rushmere, Timothy Nurse, David Goodfield, Nick Bandurak, James Gall, Liam Sanford, Conor Williamson, Will Calnan, Samuel Hooper, Ben Fox.

When and Where to watch India vs England FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match?

The match at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands begins at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For fans in India, the match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming of India vs England hockey World Cup match shall be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.

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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash?
Tags: England National Hockey TeamFIH Hockey World CupFIH Hockey World Cup 2026India National Hockey Teamindia vs england

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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash?

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FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash?
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash?
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash?
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash?

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