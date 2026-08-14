FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, India vs Wales: Check Head-to-Head Record, Team News, Squads, Venue, Time, Live Streaming Details and More | All You Need to Know

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, India vs Wales: India will begin their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign against Wales on Saturday, August 15, at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The contest will be India’s first match in Pool D, with England and Pakistan also part of the group. While India will be expected to start their campaign with a win, the opening fixture will also provide an opportunity for several players to gain valuable World Cup experience. Here are all the key details, including head-to-head record, squads, venue, match time and live streaming details.

India vs Wales FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: India vs Wales, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

India vs Wales, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands Match Time: 4:30 PM IST

4:30 PM IST Pool: Pool D

India vs Wales Head-to-Head Record

India and Wales have faced each other in 1 match in Hockey World Cup tournaments. Out of these 1 game, India have won 1 whereas Wales have come out victorious on 0 occasion . The highest goals posted by India is 4 goals while highest goals posted by Wales is 2 when these two teams have clashed with each other in World Cup. 2 is the lowest goals posted by Wales and 4 is the lowest goals posted by India in the marquee event. Total goals scored by India is 4 goals whereas Wales scored 2 goals in World Cup.

India vs Wales Team News

India enter the tournament with a squad featuring a blend of experienced players and newcomers to the World Cup stage. The opening game against Wales could provide players such as Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage and goalkeeper Mohith HS with an opportunity to make their World Cup appearances.

India also arrive with useful preparation from the European leg of the Pro League, where they faced strong opposition including the Netherlands and England. The matches have given the team valuable exposure against sides expected to challenge for the title.

India Hockey World Cup 2026 Squad

India Squad: Mohith HS (GK), Suraj Karkera (GK), Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.

Wales Hockey World Cup 2026 Squad

Wales Squad: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (GK), Rhys Payne (GK), Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Gareth Furlong (captain), Alf Dinnie, Jacob Draper, Rhodri Furlong, Dale Hutchinson, Rhys Bradshaw, Fred Newbold, Gareth Griffiths, Ben Francis, Nic Morgan, Jack Pritchard, Jolyon Morgan, Sam Welsh, Jonny Fleck, James Tyson, Liam Barker.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D

England

India

Pakistan

Wales

India’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

August 15: India vs Wales – 4:30 PM IST

India vs Wales – 4:30 PM IST August 17: India vs England – 6:30 PM IST

India vs England – 6:30 PM IST August 19: India vs Pakistan – 6:30 PM IST

When Will the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Take Place?

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be held from August 15 to August 30, 2026, with Belgium and the Netherlands hosting the tournament.

Where Will India vs Wales Be Played?

The India vs Wales match will be played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. All of India’s men’s and women’s matches at the tournament will be played at the venue.

Where to Watch India vs Wales Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, including India vs Wales, on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch India vs Wales Live Streaming?

The India vs Wales FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.