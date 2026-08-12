LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown

No team has won the Hockey World Cup as many times as Pakistan, who have clinched four titles, one ahead of Australia, Germany and the Netherlands - all of whom have emerged triumphant thrice.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown. (Image Credits: Pakistan Hockey Federation X)
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown. (Image Credits: Pakistan Hockey Federation X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 17:51 IST

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: No team has won the Hockey World Cup as many times as Pakistan, who have clinched four titles, one ahead of Australia, Germany and the Netherlands – all of whom have emerged triumphant thrice. Additionally, the Green Shirts are also three-time Olympic gold medallists, making them a force in Hockey. They will look to set the scene early on to snare a record 5th crown.

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan had stunningly failed to qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar & Rourkela 2023 but it motivated them to pull off one of the greatest sporting comebacks in the qualifiers to seal a place in the 14th edition of the tournament. The FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Egypt saw them storm to wins over China, Malaysia and Austria to advance to the semi-finals. The Green Shirts found themselves under the pump against Japan in a match that was to determined which side will progress to the main tournament. With Pakistan 3-1 down, they produced three goals in the final eight minutes to storm to a stunning win. While England beat them in the final, their objective had been achieved.

However, it’s also worth noting that Pakistan’s form was disappointing in the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League, losing all 16 games, including a crushing 7-1 defeat to arch-rivals India. Losing 16 games also meant they suffered relegation to the following season’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup. There were some silver linings in a few close defeats but Pakistan’s form remains a huge concern heading into the showpiece event. To add to that, new captain Abu Bakar Mahmood faces a litmus test to inspire his players after being thrust with the responsibility.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Here is Pakistan’s squad

Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Adil Latif, Ahmed Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin Anjum, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Umar Mustafa, Abu Bakar Mahmood (C), Ali Raza, Abdul Manan and Muhammad Ammad.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s key players

Amid the rubble of their 16 defeats in the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League, Penalty-corner specialists Sufyan Khan and Abu Mahmood aggregated five goals each during the campaign. Forward Ashraf Rana also scored as many goals, making him a key player in the squad.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s fixtures

August 15 – England vs Pakistan – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

August 17 – Pakistan vs Wales – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

August 19 – Pakistan vs India – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

Pakistan’s Hockey World Cup wins have come in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown
Tags: FIH Hockey World CupFIH Hockey World Cup 2026Pakistan National Hockey Team

RELATED News

East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live Updates: Match Starts as Both Teams Push for AFC CL Group Stage

Sports Ministry Suspends TTFI Recognition: Why Was Table Tennis Federation of India Suspended?

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Australia Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More as Kookaburras Eye Record-Equalling 4th Title

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier in India?

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Resigns: Will it Impact Jamshedpur FC’s ISL 2026-27 Future?

LATEST NEWS

Angry Over Husband’s Second Marriage, Odisha Woman Attacks Husband With Stick, Strangles Him To Death

Why Pepperfry Is a Convenient Destination for Sofa Set Shopping

Mentorship Over Mass Coaching: Saurrish Ghosh’s Approach to Building NEET Aspirants

Why Is Ravi Kishan’s Wife Worried About Him Stepping Out? Actor Reveals The Real Reason

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared; Check Result Here, Steps To Download

From India to the Middle East: Ankiti Bose’s Vision for Terra Invest’s Next Growth Chapter

Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi

Justice Yashwant Verma Cash Row: Panel Indicts Ex-HC Judge On All 3 Counts, Here Are Findings

CM Yogi visits stalls and takes information about the progress of schemes of various departments

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown

QUICK LINKS