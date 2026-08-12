FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: No team has won the Hockey World Cup as many times as Pakistan, who have clinched four titles, one ahead of Australia, Germany and the Netherlands – all of whom have emerged triumphant thrice. Additionally, the Green Shirts are also three-time Olympic gold medallists, making them a force in Hockey. They will look to set the scene early on to snare a record 5th crown.

Pakistan had stunningly failed to qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar & Rourkela 2023 but it motivated them to pull off one of the greatest sporting comebacks in the qualifiers to seal a place in the 14th edition of the tournament. The FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Egypt saw them storm to wins over China, Malaysia and Austria to advance to the semi-finals. The Green Shirts found themselves under the pump against Japan in a match that was to determined which side will progress to the main tournament. With Pakistan 3-1 down, they produced three goals in the final eight minutes to storm to a stunning win. While England beat them in the final, their objective had been achieved.

However, it’s also worth noting that Pakistan’s form was disappointing in the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League, losing all 16 games, including a crushing 7-1 defeat to arch-rivals India. Losing 16 games also meant they suffered relegation to the following season’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup. There were some silver linings in a few close defeats but Pakistan’s form remains a huge concern heading into the showpiece event. To add to that, new captain Abu Bakar Mahmood faces a litmus test to inspire his players after being thrust with the responsibility.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Here is Pakistan’s squad

Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Adil Latif, Ahmed Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin Anjum, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Umar Mustafa, Abu Bakar Mahmood (C), Ali Raza, Abdul Manan and Muhammad Ammad.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s key players

Amid the rubble of their 16 defeats in the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League, Penalty-corner specialists Sufyan Khan and Abu Mahmood aggregated five goals each during the campaign. Forward Ashraf Rana also scored as many goals, making him a key player in the squad.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s fixtures

August 15 – England vs Pakistan – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

August 17 – Pakistan vs Wales – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

August 19 – Pakistan vs India – Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

Pakistan’s Hockey World Cup wins have come in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994.