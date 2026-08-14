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Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: When is The Match? Date, Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel And Venue

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: When is The Match? Date, Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel And Venue

India will face Pakistan in a highly anticipated Pool B clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The India vs Pakistan match will be played on Wednesday (Aug 19), at the Wagener Stadium. With the 2026 edition featuring a new format without traditional quarter-finals, every pool match will be crucial for India's hopes of reaching the semi-finals. Here are all the key details, including the India vs Pakistan date, time, venue, squad, TV channel and live streaming details.

FIH Hockey World Cup : India vs Pakistan
FIH Hockey World Cup : India vs Pakistan

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-14 13:17 IST

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When is the India vs Pakistan Match? India will face Pakistan in a highly anticipated Pool B clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The India vs Pakistan match will be played on Wednesday (Aug 19), at the Wagener Stadium. With the 2026 edition featuring a new format without traditional quarter-finals, every pool match will be crucial for India’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals. Here are all the key details, including the India vs Pakistan date, time, venue, squad, TV channel and live streaming details.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

  • Match: India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026
  • Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026
  • Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
  • Match Time: 6:30 PM IST

When is the India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Match?

The India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will take place on Wednesday, August 19. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

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India Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

India are placed in Pool B and will play all their opening-stage matches at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will begin its campaign against Wales before taking on England and Pakistan.

  • India vs Wales: August 15, 4:30 PM IST
  • India vs England: August 17, 6:30 PM IST
  • India vs Pakistan: August 19, 6:30 PM IST

India Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.

What is the New Format of FIH Hockey World Cup 2026?

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will follow a new three-phase format, with the traditional quarter-final stage removed. After the opening pool matches, the top two teams from each group will advance to the crossover championship pools, while the bottom two teams will enter the lower classification groups. Each team will then play three additional matches against opponents they did not face in the opening phase. Results between teams from the same opening pool will be carried forward if they meet again.

When will the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 take place?

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be held from August 15 to August 30, 2026, in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Where will India’s matches take place?

All of India’s men’s matches at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match and other FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 matches on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match and other FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 games on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

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India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: When is The Match? Date, Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel And Venue
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India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: When is The Match? Date, Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel And Venue
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