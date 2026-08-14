India Hockey World Cup Record: How Many Times Have India Won The Title? Check 1975 Glory, Podium Finishes And More

FIH Hockey World Cup: What Is India’s Best Performance? The Indian men’s hockey team has a rich history at the FIH Hockey World Cup, including three consecutive podium finishes in the first three editions. India’s greatest achievement came in 1975 when they defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the final in Kuala Lumpur to win their only World Cup title. Here is a look at India’s complete men’s Hockey World Cup record and their podium finishes.

How Many Times Has India Won the Hockey World Cup?

India have won the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup only once. Their historic triumph came in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, when they defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the final. India also finished runners-up in 1973 and claimed bronze in the inaugural 1971 edition.

India’s Performance at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup

1971 (Spain): Bronze

Bronze 1973 (Netherlands): Silver

Silver 1975 (Malaysia): Gold

Gold 1978 (Argentina): 6th

6th 1982 (India): 5th

5th 1986 (England): 12th

12th 1990 (Pakistan): 10th

10th 1994 (Australia): 5th

5th 1998 (Netherlands): 9th

9th 2002 (Malaysia): 10th

10th 2006 (Germany): 11th

11th 2010 (India): 8th

8th 2014 (Netherlands): 9th

9th 2018 (India): 6th

6th 2023 (India): 9th

How Did India Win the 1975 Hockey World Cup?

India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the 1975 World Cup final on March 15. Pakistan took the lead in the 17th minute before Surjit Singh equalised in the 44th minute. Ashok Kumar then scored the decisive goal in the 51st minute to give India their only World Cup title.

India had earlier survived a thrilling semi-final against hosts Malaysia, winning 3-2 after extra time. Ashok Kumar, the son of legendary Indian hockey player Dhyan Chand, entered the tournament as a fringe player and was added to the squad as the 16th man before going on to score the most important goal in Indian hockey’s World Cup history.

How Many Podium Finishes Does India Have at the Hockey World Cup?

India have three podium finishes in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. They won bronze in 1971, silver in 1973 and gold in 1975. The 1975 title remains India’s lone World Cup championship.