FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Thrash South Africa 6-1, Move Closer to Second-Round Qualification

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India produced a dominant performance to thrash South Africa 6-1 in their FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Tuesday (Aug 18). The victory took Sjoerd Marijne’s side to the top of Pool D and left them needing just a draw against England in their final pool match to secure a place in the second round.

India vs South Africa FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026

India vs South Africa, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands Result: India 6-1 South Africa

India Dominate South Africa in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

India started the contest strongly and opened the scoring in the first quarter through Sunelita Toppo. A well-worked passing move down the left created the opportunity, with Sakshi Rana’s effort being scuffed before Toppo reacted quickly to tap the ball into an empty net at the far post.

Navneet Kaur then doubled India’s advantage early in the second quarter with a powerful slap from a penalty corner. Sushila Chanu added a third goal soon after, converting after Deepika Sehrawat’s dragflick deflected into her path. India went into half-time with a commanding 3-0 lead.

India continued their attacking dominance after the interval. Deepika Sehrawat scored her second goal of the tournament with a fierce tomahawk before Lalremsiami and Sakshi Rana added further goals towards the end of the third quarter. Both strikes came from tomahawks as India established a six-goal advantage.

South Africa managed to pull one goal back through Kayla de Waal after a deflection from a dragflick fell into her path, but India comfortably held on for a 6-1 victory. The result marked India’s biggest-ever win in the Women’s Hockey World Cup, surpassing their previous best of a 4-1 victory over Spain in 1974.

What Does India Need to Qualify for the Second Round?

India’s 6-1 victory moved them to the top of Pool D and put them in a strong position to reach the second round. China had earlier defeated England 4-2, meaning India now need only a draw against England in their final pool match to guarantee qualification for the next stage.

India will face England in their final Pool D game. A draw would be enough for Marijne’s side to progress to the second round, while a victory would secure qualification in emphatic fashion. The result against England will determine India’s final position in the pool.

India’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualification Scenario

India have put themselves in an excellent position after securing a commanding win over South Africa. With China also defeating England, the Indian team only needs to avoid defeat against England in their final pool match to ensure a place in the second round. The top teams from the pool will progress to the next stage of the tournament.