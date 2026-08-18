FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs South Africa Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash?

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: The Indian women’s Hockey team will be eager to turn things around at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands in their second Pool D against South Africa on August 18, Tuesday.

India, who are yet to lift the trophy since the inaugural edition in 1974, had a promising yet not the most satisfying start against China on August 16, Sunday. Due to the presence of stalwarts like China and England in their pool, India face a tough assignment to progress beyond the group stage. They played an exciting 2-2 draw against China in their opening bout. Navneet netted the first goal for India early on, while Deepika added another in the second quarter to put their side ahead in the game. While China bounced back strongly to tie the contest before halftime, the Indian team held the fort strongly in the halftime to prevent their Chinese opponents from running away with the contest.

South Africa, meanwhile, are in dire straits after a 4-0 defeat to England. Keeping in mind the fact that South Africa will show immense desperation to win, India must tighten their defense while focusing on preventing sudden attacks and long balls into the circle. India’s chances of advancing to the next round will largely depend on how well they convert even half chances into goals and keeping the ball for as long as possible. Winning all three points means it will help India’s goal difference and secure top spot in the group, thereby avoiding close qualification scenarios later on.

This match serves as a significant evaluation of India’s global aspirations. Coach Sjoerd Marijne has emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and minimizing errors. Should India replicate the attacking speed demonstrated against China while enhancing their defensive strategies, they will be well-positioned to secure a victory over South Africa, achieve their first win, and advance towards the knockout stages.

India vs South Africa – FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Squads

India squad: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam (Goalkeepers), Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung.

South Africa squad: Ane’ Janse van Vuuren, Lerato Mahole, Baylee Engelke, Marlise Van Tonder, Bianca Wood, Morgan De Jager, Cailynn Den Bakker, Ntsopa Mokoena, Caylin Maree, Ongeziwe Mali, Edith Molikoe, Onthatile Zulu, Hannah Pearce, Paris-Gail Isaacs, Jean-Leigh Du Toit, Shanna Mendonca, Kayla De Waal, Stephanie Botha, Laiken Brisset, Taheera Augousti.

Where to watch India vs South Africa FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026?

The match will be televised on Star Sports SD, HD channels and DD Sports in India. The live streaming of the same shall be available on JioStar app and website. The match begins at 4:30 PM.