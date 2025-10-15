LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Mahabharat
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 21:34:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE OF MERCEDES DRIVERS GEORGE RUSSELL AND KIMI ANTONELLI DRIVING ON TRACK, IN THE GARAGE WITH CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TOTO WOLFF AND SPEAKING AT PRESS CONFERENCE / FILE OF RUSSELL ANTONELLI AND WOLFF AT UNVEILING OF THEIR LIVERY COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW STORY: Mercedes ended months of waiting and confirmed George Russell and Kimi Antonelli on Wednesday (October 15) as their drivers in an unchanged lineup to start Formula One's new era in 2026. The announcement came as no surprise, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff making his intentions clear long ago even if nothing was signed. No contract details were given, and only 2026 was mentioned, with lingering speculation about a Mercedes interest in Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen for 2027 and beyond. Formula One faces significant change next season, the start of a new engine cycle with the potential to shake up the existing pecking order. Mercedes, who won eight championships in a row after a similarly significant change in 2014, could well have the best engine again. Russell, a five-times race winner including the most recent outing in Singapore this month, will be starting his fifth season with the team and eighth in Formula One after starting out at Williams. Mercedes are second in the constructors' standings, with Mercedes-powered McLaren already crowned champions for the second year in a row, going into this weekend's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 9:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Why Is Donald Trump Threatening To Relocate 2026 FIFA World Cup Matches?

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India Face Financial Penalty Before England Clash

LATEST NEWS

Brazil set to talk tariffs with US on Thursday

UPDATE 1-US-India expert who advised US administrations arrested over secret documents

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

Greta Thunberg Issues Big Statement, Recounts Gaza Flotilla Ordeal: ‘Imagine What They Do To…’

Madhya Pradesh Video: Muslim DSP Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Repeatedly After Being Called ‘Anti-Sanatan’, Leaves Co-Workers Shocked

Meta commits $1.5 billion for AI data center in Texas

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

Factbox-Aligned Data Centers in spotlight after $40 billion sale to BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group

ITALY'S TOP COURT ANNULS EXTRADITION ORDER AGAINST NORD STREAM SABOTAGE SUSPECT AND SAYS CASE NEEDS TO BE REHEARD, SUSPECTS LAWYER SAYS

UK's Lendable launches first mobile plan by a fintech in Britain

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026
FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026
FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026
FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026
QUICK LINKS