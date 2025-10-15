FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE OF MERCEDES DRIVERS GEORGE RUSSELL AND KIMI ANTONELLI DRIVING ON TRACK, IN THE GARAGE WITH CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TOTO WOLFF AND SPEAKING AT PRESS CONFERENCE / FILE OF RUSSELL ANTONELLI AND WOLFF AT UNVEILING OF THEIR LIVERY COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW STORY: Mercedes ended months of waiting and confirmed George Russell and Kimi Antonelli on Wednesday (October 15) as their drivers in an unchanged lineup to start Formula One's new era in 2026. The announcement came as no surprise, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff making his intentions clear long ago even if nothing was signed. No contract details were given, and only 2026 was mentioned, with lingering speculation about a Mercedes interest in Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen for 2027 and beyond. Formula One faces significant change next season, the start of a new engine cycle with the potential to shake up the existing pecking order. Mercedes, who won eight championships in a row after a similarly significant change in 2014, could well have the best engine again. Russell, a five-times race winner including the most recent outing in Singapore this month, will be starting his fifth season with the team and eighth in Formula One after starting out at Williams. Mercedes are second in the constructors' standings, with Mercedes-powered McLaren already crowned champions for the second year in a row, going into this weekend's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

