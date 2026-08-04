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Home > Sports News > Filipino Tennis Star Alex Eala Shines During Trophy Photoshoot at The United States Capitol After Washington DC Open Title Win | See Pics

Filipino Tennis Star Alex Eala Shines During Trophy Photoshoot at The United States Capitol After Washington DC Open Title Win | See Pics

Alexandra Eala made history by winning the 2026 Washington Open, defeating world No. 3 and top seed Jessica Pegula in the WTA 500 final. The Filipina tennis star became the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour singles title before celebrating the landmark triumph with a stunning trophy photoshoot at the United States Capitol.

Alexandra Eala won the Washington Open, defeating Jessica Pegula in the final. Image Credit: AFP
Alexandra Eala won the Washington Open, defeating Jessica Pegula in the final. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 15:56 IST

Alex Eala Wins Washington Open: Since earning a spot on the elite women’s circuit, Alexandra Eala has had a level of anticipation and support that few young players on the WTA Tour have experienced. On Monday, the Filipina demonstrated what all the hype is about by winning the Washington Open. In a rain-interrupted final that started on Sunday, Eala finished her breakthrough run by rallying to defeat top seed Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-4 6-0, making history as the first woman from her nation to win a tour-level singles championship.

Alexandra Eala defeated Jessica Pegula to win the Washington Open. Image Credit: AFP

Alexandra Eala defeated Jessica Pegula to win the Washington Open. Image Credit: AFP

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Alex Eala’s Impressive Run at Washington Open

Alexandra Eala defeated Jessica Pegula after losing the first set. Image Credit: AFP

Alexandra Eala defeated Jessica Pegula after losing the first set. Image Credit: AFP

Along the way, the 21-year-old beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, last year’s winner Leylah Fernandez, second seed Elina Svitolina and four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, victories which will mark her out as a dangerous outsider for the upcoming U.S. Open.

Alexandra Eala's final win over Jessica Pegula came in a rain-curtailed match. Image Credit: AFP

Alexandra Eala's final win over Jessica Pegula came in a rain-curtailed match. Image Credit: AFP

“It’s an incredible milestone for me,” Eala told reporters. “At the beginning of the week, there’s no way I’d have thought that I’d be holding this trophy. These things creep up on you, and I hold these moments really close to me.” “It was a very steep hill. Coming into the tournament, I knew that the competition was super strong and my draw was quite tough. Every match was a different set of obstacles. I’m really proud.”

Alexandra Eala became the first woman from the Philippines to win a WTA title. Image Credit: AFP

Alexandra Eala became the first woman from the Philippines to win a WTA title. Image Credit: AFP

Alex Eala Realises True Potential With Washington Open Win




Eala’s progress has been closely watched since her U.S. Open junior triumph in 2022. Reaching the Eastbourne final last year and making the fourth round at Wimbledon last month signalled steady improvement. 

Alexandra Eala and Jessica Pegula shared a hug after their Washington Open Final. Image Credit: AFP

Alexandra Eala and Jessica Pegula shared a hug after their Washington Open Final. Image Credit: AFP

As Eala’s reputation grew, so too did her following, with large groups of Filipino fans packing the stands at tournaments around the world to back a player many see as a pioneer for tennis in their country. 

Alex Eala’s Massive Fan Following

Alexandra Eala enjoyed a massive local fan following during her Washington Open win. Image Credit: AFP

Alexandra Eala enjoyed a massive local fan following during her Washington Open win. Image Credit: AFP

Her popularity was evident in the final of the WTA 500 event on Monday, with Eala’s opponent Pegula impressed by the level of support on show.

“It’s amazing that you guys showed up and again, to all the Filipino fans that came out, you are helping grow tennis around the world. I appreciate that being a female athlete and being in tennis, we love to see that grow.”

Alexandra Eala has often embraced her Philippine heritage. Image Credit Instagram/Alex Eala

Alexandra Eala has often embraced her Philippine heritage. Image Credit Instagram/Alex Eala

Eala can expect that support to continue at this week’s Canadian Open in Toronto before she heads to New York for the U.S. Open beginning on August 30.

Also Read: Rodri Transfer Update: Real Madrid or Barcelona? Manchester City Star Reveals His Choice Among La Liga Giants — Report

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Filipino Tennis Star Alex Eala Shines During Trophy Photoshoot at The United States Capitol After Washington DC Open Title Win | See Pics
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Filipino Tennis Star Alex Eala Shines During Trophy Photoshoot at The United States Capitol After Washington DC Open Title Win | See Pics

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Filipino Tennis Star Alex Eala Shines During Trophy Photoshoot at The United States Capitol After Washington DC Open Title Win | See Pics
Filipino Tennis Star Alex Eala Shines During Trophy Photoshoot at The United States Capitol After Washington DC Open Title Win | See Pics
Filipino Tennis Star Alex Eala Shines During Trophy Photoshoot at The United States Capitol After Washington DC Open Title Win | See Pics
Filipino Tennis Star Alex Eala Shines During Trophy Photoshoot at The United States Capitol After Washington DC Open Title Win | See Pics

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