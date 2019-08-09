BCCI will now officially follow the guidelines of the National Anti-doping Agency (NADA). All the Indian cricketers will now have to undergo the test by NADA. Check out the complete details below!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will now follow the norms of the National Anti-doping Agency (NADA). Earlier, the BCCI refused to follow the standards of NADA, but after the government instructed them to do so, they had no preference to refuse to the NADA’s anti-doping standards and policies.

Recently, Prithvi Shaw, the debutant batsman, tested positive for Terbutaline in his urine sample and for that reason, he has been suspended from the Indian Cricket Team till November 15. After seeing this the government instructed BCCI to test its all the cricketers under the policies of NADA.

The Union Government of India created NADA under the societies Registration Act. It is a national organization which is liable for promoting, controlling and maintaining the anti-doping program for all forms of sports in India.

In a press release, BCCI said that Shaw had unwittingly ingested a banned drug in his body which is commonly added in the cough syrups. In the past, BCCI had always refused to test Indian cricketers under the norms of NADA as they never believed their efficiencies.

While talking to a news agency AFP, BCCI anti-doping manager Abhijit Salvi said, If BCCI was impressed by the performance of NADA then it would be never an issue with them.

