‘Finally Got The Clearance’: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To MI, Ahead Of Clash With RCB

Jasprit Bumrah rejoins Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 after recovering from a back injury. His return sparks hope ahead of MI’s crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

There’s a fresh wave of optimism in the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp as Jasprit Bumrah has officially returned to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff. Ahead of their upcoming IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Indian pace spearhead was seen back at the Wankhede Stadium, sharing a heartfelt moment with teammate Trent Boult.

The franchise later posted the reunion on social media, instantly going viral and lifting the spirits of MI fans, who are hoping for a much-needed turnaround in the team’s IPL campaign.

Back from Injury, Bumrah Declared Fit to Play

Bumrah had been out of action since January 2025, after suffering a back injury during Day 2 of the final Test against Australia in Sydney. The injury not only forced him out of the rest of the Test which saw India lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1, but also ruled him out of the England home series and the Champions Trophy in February and March.

Following the injury, he was advised a five-week rest and later began rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Although he had been training under close supervision, it wasn’t until now that Bumrah confirmed he had been cleared to return to professional cricket.

“Finally got the clearance,” Bumrah told Boult, signaling his readiness to rejoin the playing XI.

MI Struggling, Bumrah’s Return a Timely Boost

Mumbai Indians have had a shaky start this season, managing just one win from four matches. With the team sitting in the bottom half of the IPL points table, the return of Bumrah, who has taken 165 wickets in 133 IPL matches, couldn’t have come at a better time.

The 2023 season was the only previous instance when Bumrah missed an entire IPL campaign due to injury, which required surgery.

This time, the visuals of Bumrah back in MI blue — joined by his wife Sanjana Ganesan and son Angad brought a sense of hope to fans and teammates alike.

RCB or DC? Fans Hope to See Bumrah in Action Soon

While initial speculations hinted at a possible return in the match against Delhi Capitals, his interaction with the MI squad ahead of the game against RCB has stirred excitement. Though the team has not yet confirmed whether he will feature in the playing XI, the signs are positive.

For MI, who have historically relied on Bumrah during crunch moments, his comeback could prove to be the X-factor in reviving their IPL 2025 campaign.

