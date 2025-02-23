‘Finally, He Can Eat’, Nana Patekar Trends In X After Virat Kohli’s Century Against Pakistan

Kohli delivered a stunning century in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan, fans took to social media to celebrate not only the cricketer’s performance but also Patekar’s apparent relief.

In yet another thrilling chapter of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, Virat Kohli delivered a spectacular performance in the ICC Champions Trophy match held in Dubai. The star Indian batter played a match-winning knock, scoring his 51st ODI century, leading India to a convincing victory over Pakistan. Chasing a target of 242, Kohli’s ton, combined with Shreyas Iyer’s 67-ball 56 and Shubman Gill’s crucial 46 off 52 balls, ensured India sealed the win with more than seven overs to spare.

However, what caught the attention of fans on social media besides India’s dominant win was Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar unexpectedly trending online. The internet was flooded with memes featuring the actor, and the reason behind this social media frenzy traces back to his recent confession about his deep admiration for Kohli.

During a recent interview, the 74-year-old actor revealed that he is an ardent supporter of the cricketer and follows his games religiously. He admitted that whenever Kohli gets out early in an innings, he loses his appetite. “Virat is my favourite player. If he gets out early, I don’t feel like eating,” Patekar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Now that Kohli delivered a stunning century in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan, fans took to social media to celebrate not only the cricketer’s performance but also Patekar’s apparent relief. Memes flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, featuring the actor with food, humorously suggesting that he finally enjoyed a fulfilling meal.

Here is how X reacted:

