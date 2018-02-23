It looks like Australian skipper Steve Smith has been taking notes from the Team India skipper and run machine Virat Kohli lately. The Australian batsman revealed that he prefers watching one of the best players in the business and even tries his level best to learn things from players like Kohli. Smith said that he follows little bit of Virat and the way he plays spin, his hands and the way he hits the ball through the off-side.

There is no denying that Indian run machine Virat Kohli is at the top of the pinnacle. Currently leading his team’s charge with the bat against South Africa, Kohli is chasing history and breaking records like no other. Say what you will about his aggressive behaviour on and off the field, but you cannot claim that captain Kohli is not the next big thing in cricket. Despite having a long list of admirers in the world of cricket, Indian skipper has added another special name in the form of Australian skipper Steve Smith.

There were no doubts even in Steve Smith’s mind to admit the greatness of Virat Kohli. The Australian captain revealed that he prefers watching one of the best players in the business and tries his level best to learn things from them. Not only for younger generations but also for his competitors, Kohli has been closely watched and is thoroughly regarded as the best in the world. Even though Kohli and Steve Smith share an intense rivalry, the Australian captain prefers taking notes from the Indian skipper.

“I look at some of the best players around the world and sometimes I do try and bat like them,” Steve Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. In the recently concluded ODI series, he played the role of protagonist for the Men In Blue. Leading the team by an example, Kohli played a pivotal role for India to register their first series win in South Africa. “Little bit of Virat and the way he plays spin, his hands and the way he hits the ball through the off-side,” Smith said in a statement. “Probably learnt a little bit out of that. I just try and learn. These guys are best players in the world for a reason. You try and get whatever you can out of them,” Smith added.

